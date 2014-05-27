Expires premieres new track
Listen to a new Expire track, „Forgetting“. This song appears on Expire’s new album, „Pretty Low“, which will be available June 17th from Bridge Nine.
„Pretty Low“ is the follow-up to Expire’s B9 debut „Pendulum Swings“ which was called „one of the best hardcore albums to be released this decade“ by Rise HXC.
Since Expire’s formation in 2009, they’ve released demos and 7 inches, toured the globe numerous times over, hit festival after festival, and released their landmark debut full-length „Pendulum Swings“ in May of 2012.
They’ve been on the road almost non-stop over the last two years, with not even a hint of slowing down in 2014. Expire kicked the year off with dates in Japan, Europe and the UK, and have already canvassed the United States. Now, Expire is gearing up for the release of Pretty Low on June 17th as well as highly coveted sets at festivals like Rain Fest (Seattle) and This Is Hardcore (Philadelphia).
Expire will also tour the entirety of the United States this summer on the Life & Death tour with Backtrack, Harm’s Way, and others, and have just announced a European tour late July through August – check out all tour dates below.
EXPIRE – PRETTY LOW UK/EURO TOUR 2014
26.07.14 Belgium As Vlamrock
27.07.14 Germany Bielefeld AJZ
28.07.14 UK London Barfly
29.07.14 UK Leeds Temple Of Boom
30.07.14 UK Birmingham Talk.
31.07.14 UK Norwich Epic Studios
01.08.14 Germany Wiesbaden Schlachthof
02.08.14 Germany Berlin Stateless Society Open Air
03.08.14 Poland Poznan Pod Minoga
04.08.14 TBA TBA TBA
05.08.14 Serbia Novi Sad CK 13
06.08.14 Hungary Budapest Dürer Kert
07.08.14 Germany Dessau Beat Club
08.08.14 Belgium Ieper Ieper Fest
09.08.14 Germany Torgau Endless Summer
10.08.14 Germany Köln Underground
11.08.14 Germany Karlsruhe Die Stadtmitte
12.08.14 France Le Cateau Le saint Mathieu
13.08.14 Luxembourg Luxembourg Rocas
14.08.14 Germany Göttingen Lumiere
15.08.14 Sweden Motala Motala Hardcore Fest
16.08.14 Denmark Copenhagen Hardcore Showdown
17.08.14 Germany Hannover Bei Chez Heinz
