Memphis May Fire „Wanting More“
Die US-Post-Hardcore-Band Memphis May Fire hat ihr viertes Studioalbum „This Light I Hold“ veröffentlicht (Rise Records / BMG / Ada Warner).
Eine weitere Hörprobe veröffentlichen sie nun mit dem Song „Wanting More“, den man sich hier anhören kann.
Im November werden Memphis May Fire erstmals ihre neuen Songs live in Deutschland präsentieren, wenn sie mit Ihren Label-Kollegen Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada und Like Moths To Flames auf großer Rise Up-Tour 2016 unterwegs sein werden:
19.11.2016: Frankfurt – Sankt-Peter
20.11.2016: Hannover – Faust@60er Jahre Halle
22.11.2016: Hamburg – Markthalle
24.11.2016: Karlsruhe – Substage
25.11.2016: Köln – Live Music Hall
Frontmann Matty Mullins äußert sich wie folgt zu dem neuen Release: „I feel like we took a giant step forward with this album. Having time off to write & not being rushed in the studio made such a massive difference. Musically, lyrically, sonically, this is my favorite Memphis May Fire album. We can’t wait to share with you This Light I Hold!”
Gitarrist Kellen McGregor fügt hinzu: „This Light I Hold‘ just has that vibe, sonically speaking, that our fans are going to love. Every song stands on its own, yet the album gels as a cohesive whole. We’re really proud of this one!“
Weitere Informationen:
www.thislightihold.com
www.facebook.com/memhpismayfire
Hey there. Thank you very much for your positive feedback! Happy to hear….
Howdy! This article could not be written any better! Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept preaching about this. I’ll send this information to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a good read. Thanks for sharing! cakbkcdkaedk