Burton Playboy Collection

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. and Burton proudly announce the latest Burton x Playboy collection of technical winter essentials featuring vintage Playboy magazine covers and the iconic Playboy Rabbit Head.

The new collection is the fifth collaboration from the two iconic brands and includes a range of items from tech tees and beanies to goggles and mitts.

Now available for the first time, the collection can be found worldwide in Burton flagship stores and authorized retailers, on Burton.com and on PlayboyShop.com.

The six-item capsule collection includes winter and snowboarding apparel and accessories that combines Burton’s industry-leading winter technology with Playboy stylings. As a part of Burton’s broader Winter 2017 collection, the Burton x Playboy line includes the following styles:

Burton x Playboy Roadie Tech Tee: A Playboy spin on a classic stretch and quick-drying tech tee with DRYRIDE Ultrawick performance and UPF 50+ sun protection. These long sleeve tees are overlaid with Playboy magazine’s March 1975 and May 1964 covers.

Burton x Playboy Mitt: Playboy styling meets futuristic waterproof tech in this progressive mitt, which features a burly leather exterior for superior flex and feel, and Burton’s Screen Grab tech that lets you use your phone with the mitts on.

Burton x Playboy Beanie: An instant classic, this black and white beanie features a vintage white pom pom and the iconic Playboy Rabbit Head.

Burton x Playboy Neck Warmer: Stay warm in style with this bandana-inspired neck warmer that features a repeat pattern of the Playboy Rabbit Head, along with DRYRIDE Ultrawick performance and UPF 50+ sun protection.

„With both Playboy and Burton known as pioneering brands, this collaboration makes sense and fans of both brands will agree,“ said Mr. Hefner. „There is no better place to partner with Burton to launch this capsule collection than in Chicago, the birthplace of Playboy.“

„As a longtime fan of the iconic Playboy brand, it’s been amazing to build this relationship with them over the past number of years,“ said Greg Dacyshyn, Chief Creative Officer at Burton. „They are some of the coolest people to work with, and they definitely share our philosophy of ‚work hard, play hard‘.“

Source: Press release Burton