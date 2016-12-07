The Menzingers „Bad Catholics“
The Menzingers will release their eagerly awaited fifth full-length „After the Party“ on February 3, 2017. The album arrives as the follow-up to the Philadelphia-based band’s widely acclaimed „Rented World“.
The Menzingers are premiering their new single „Bad Catholics“. With its heavy riffs and high-powered rhythms, the song delivers a gorgeously detailed narrative of running into a lost love at a hometown church picnic.
Produced by Will Yip (Title Fight, Balance & Composure, Pianos Become the Teeth), „After the Party“ taps into the Menzingers’ everyman romanticism to reflect on getting older but not quite growing up. Throughout the album, singer/guitarists Greg Barnett and Tom May, bassist Eric Keen, and drummer Joe Godino offset that deeply nuanced songwriting with anthemic harmonies, furious power chords, and larger-than-life melodies.
The Menzingers formed as teenagers in their hometown of Scranton in 2006, then later relocated to Philadelphia. The band made their Epitaph debut with 2012’s On The Impossible Past, which was voted Album of the Year by Absolute Punk and Punk News. Released in 2014, Rented World was praised as „packed with clever songwriting“ by The New York Times and „a colossal fist-pumper“ by Stereogum.
„After The Party“ Tracklist:
01. Tellin’ Lies
02. Thick as Thieves
03. Lookers
04. Midwestern States
05. Charlie’s Army
06. House on Fire
07. Black Mass
08. Boy Blue
09. Bad Catholics
10. Your Wild Years
11. The Bars
12. After the Party
13. Livin’ Ain’t Easy
themenzingers.com
www.facebook.com/themenzingers