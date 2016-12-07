The Menzingers „Bad Catholics“

The Menzingers will release their eagerly awaited fifth full-length „After the Party“ on February 3, 2017. The album arrives as the follow-up to the Philadelphia-based band’s widely acclaimed „Rented World“.

The Menzingers are premiering their new single „Bad Catholics“. With its heavy riffs and high-powered rhythms, the song delivers a gorgeously detailed narrative of running into a lost love at a hometown church picnic.

Produced by Will Yip (Title Fight, Balance & Composure, Pianos Become the Teeth), „After the Party“ taps into the Menzingers’ everyman romanticism to reflect on getting older but not quite growing up. Throughout the album, singer/guitarists Greg Barnett and Tom May, bassist Eric Keen, and drummer Joe Godino offset that deeply nuanced songwriting with anthemic harmonies, furious power chords, and larger-than-life melodies.

The Menzingers formed as teenagers in their hometown of Scranton in 2006, then later relocated to Philadelphia. The band made their Epitaph debut with 2012’s On The Impossible Past, which was voted Album of the Year by Absolute Punk and Punk News. Released in 2014, Rented World was praised as „packed with clever songwriting“ by The New York Times and „a colossal fist-pumper“ by Stereogum.

„After The Party“ Tracklist:

01. Tellin’ Lies

02. Thick as Thieves

03. Lookers

04. Midwestern States

05. Charlie’s Army

06. House on Fire

07. Black Mass

08. Boy Blue

09. Bad Catholics

10. Your Wild Years

11. The Bars

12. After the Party

13. Livin’ Ain’t Easy

