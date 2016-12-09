New State Champs video

State Champs released a new video today for their track „Losing Myself“, taken from their 2015 sophomore full-length on Pure Noise Records, „Around The World And Back“.

The Albany, NY pop rock heavy weights State Champs have had quite the year, touring the world virtually non-stop with a european tour confirmed on February 2017 (tour dates below) and winning the 2016 APMA for „Breakthrough Band“.

Formed in 2010, State Champs have released 2 EPs, their 2013 debut LP „The Finer Things“ (#131 on the Billboard Top 200) and their 2015 sophomore LP „Around the World and Back“ (#30 on the Billboard Top 200), all on Pure Noise. Committed road warriors, they have toured all over the globe with the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Motion City Soundtrack, Bayside, The Wonder Years, The Story So Far and headlined the Vans 2016 Warped Tour.

The band look to continue their non-stop touring ways with the release of their sophomore full length, „Around The World and Back“. Engineered by Kyle Black (Paramore, New Found Glory, Strung Out) and produced by Black and State Champs vocalist Derek Discanio, Around The World and Back, features the band’s sharpest songwriting yet.

State Champs European Tour 2017

Feb.21 Bilbao (S) Stage Live

Feb.22 Barcelona (S) Razzmatazz

Feb.23 Madrid (S) El Sol

Feb.25 Paris (F) Boule Noire

Feb.26 Amsterdam (NL) Melkweg

Feb.28 Köln (D) Luxor

Mar.01 Hamburg (D) Logo

Mar.02 Berlin (D) Bi Nuu

Mar.03 Wien (AT) Arena

Mar.05 Milan (I) Legend Club

Mar.06 Karlsruhe (D) Die Stadtmitte

Mar.07 Antwerp (B) Trix

http://statechampsny.com