TWIABP „Body Without Organs“

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die has released the new track „Body Without Organs.“

<a href="http://theworldis.bandcamp.com/album/body-without-organs">Body Without Organs by The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die</a>

The song is available exclusively at Bandcamp. The song was recorded and mixed by Chris Teti at Silver Bullett Studios. Artwork for the song is by Dylan Balliett.

With its haunting lyrics, complex rhythms, and sprawling guitar work, „Body Without Organs“ expands on the inventively arranged post-rock of TWIABP’s sophomore album „Harmlessness.“ The band’s Epitaph debut, „Harmlessness“ was hailed by Noisey as „the best indie rock record of 2015, period.“

„While this track didn’t seem to fit on Harmlessness, the feeling it evokes seems more appropriate to recent times. The artwork for the song depicts a modern-day Terracotta Army being torn down. It’s unsettling to see the voices of positive change in the community around you get drowned out within a world of dated and regressive ideals. In an effort to help make those voices of change heard, we’re permanently donating all the Bandcamp proceeds from this track to the non-profit and nonpartisan group the ACLU.“

In 2013 TWIABP made their full-length debut with „Whenever, If Ever“, an album deemed „revolutionary“ by Pitchfork. Upon the release of „Harmlessness“, Absolute Punk praised the band for creating „the most transcendent and challenging piece of music to emerge from modern rock in a long, long time.“

theworldisabeautifulplace.com