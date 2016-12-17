Sleep On It „Counting Miles“

Equal Vision Records’ Sleep On It is premiering a new music video for „Counting Miles“, from their new EP Lost Along The Way.

The UK-based music magazine also recently named Lost Along The Way as one of the top 50 releases of 2016, noting Sleep On It as one of only three bands included on the list that haven’t released a full length yet.

„‚Counting Miles‘ was a song idea that I had in my back pocket for a couple of years,“ shares guitarist and co-lyricist TJ Horansky. „Lyrically, it tackles the reality of playing in a touring band and how that often leads to strained friendships. It’s a rewarding feeling to be out there chasing your dreams, but I’ve personally become more distant from some people as a result. We thought a tour montage would be an appropriate video choice for this song, so we brought out our good friend Eric Elkin during our run with Set Your Goals. He’s a talented dude and he crushed this video. We had a blast filming it, and we hope you all enjoy it too!“

The pop punk outfit also recently released music videos for „See You Around“ and „Unspoken“. The EP was recorded with producers Seth Henderson (Real Friends, Knuckle Puck) and Derek DiScanio of State Champs. The band will enter the studio with Henderson and DiScanio again in mid-January to begin recording their debut full-length.

Sleep On It is comprised of Zech Pluister (vocals), TJ Horansky (guitar/vocals), Jake Marquis (guitar/vocals), AJ Khah (bass) and Luka Fischman (drums).

