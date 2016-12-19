Arbor Snowboards The Terrapin

Arbor Snowboards is proud to announce the release of the Terrapin snowboard, designed with Bryan Iguchi.

The 145cm Terrapin is for bottomless days when the spray makes it hard to breathe and harder to see.

Designed with the help of Bryan Iguchi, the Terrapin was created for days when snowboarding feels more like surfing. This board isn’t a daily driver. It’s for days to remember. The 70’s surf inspired Terrapin is the board you need when you’re bored of having only one board.

Featuring: Bryan Iguchi

Filmed By: John Cavan, Jake Price

Edited By: Cole Taylor

Shot on location at: Baldface Lodge and Valle Nevado, Chile

Special Thanks to: Snowboarder Magazine

Find more information on the Terrapin at: http://arborcollective.com/snowboards/products/terrapin-2

Source: Press release Arbor Snowboards