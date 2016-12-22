Michel Bourez wins Pipe Masters

Michel Bourez (PYF) has won the Billabong Pipe Masters in Memory of Andy Irons, the final stop on the 2016 Samsung Galaxy World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) after defeating Kanoa Igarashi (USA) in the Final.

The win is the best result of the season for Bourez and only the second time that the Tahitian has made it into the final series this year. Victory today also marks the third CT victory of his career. Bourez earns himself 10,000 points and finishes the 2016 season in 6th place on the Jeep Leaderboard.

Bourez, who previously dispatched Kolohe Andino (USA), John John Florence (HAW) and Filipe Toledo (BRA) before taking on Igarashi in the Final, can add a win at Pipeline to previous wins at Haleiwa and Sunset. Only Derek Ho and Andy Irons have also achieved this feat.

The Final match-up saw slower conditions but a dramatic finish, as Bourez took the win over Igarashi by only 1.36 points. Bourez was quick to post scores and settled for a 5.00 early in the heat. Igarashi waited until the five minute warning to make his first move, a combination maneuver for a 4.17. With Bourez holding priority, Igarashi snuck in a 2.00 barrel ride in the dying minutes of the heat. Bourez secured his win with a 2.53 at the buzzer, leaving no time for Igarashi to respond.

In his first Pipe Masters appearance, Igarashi has set the bar for the 2017 rookies. At 19-years-old, Igarashi is the youngest competitor on the CT and made a splash this season. Today’s runner-up finish marks Igarashi’s best result this year after a run of 13th place finishes on tour and a 9th at the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast. Igarashi took down 11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater (USA) and Jordy Smith (ZAF) before facing Bourez in the Final. Igarashi moves up to 20th on the rankings.

A nail-biting Semifinal match-up witnessed the rookie take down Slater, the ultimate CT veteran. Slater looked unstoppable with an excellent 8.10 on his opening ride and solid 6.90. Needing an excellent 8.83, Igarashi sat patiently with priority. With time winding down, it looked to be Slater in the Final. In the last thirty seconds, a set out the back lined up perfectly for Igarashi whose Hail Mary barrel ride earned him the required score, an 8.83, to advance to the Finals.

Slater, the most dominant surfer in this event with seven Pipe Masters titles, will end his season with a 3rd place finish. Slater’s 2016 season saw him claim victory at the Billabong Pro Tahiti and a 3rd place result at the Fiji Pro. The American superstar will start the 2017 season in 6th place on the rankings.

2016 WSL Champion John John Florence (HAW) was eliminated by Bourez in the Quarterfinals. Florence got off to a quick start with a 7.33 and 6.67, but Bourez flew out of Backdoor barrels for two excellent 8-point rides and the win.

Although Florence will end his season with a 5th place at Pipe, the Hawaiian has made history with his win at the Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational earlier this year, clinching of the World Surfing Title in Portugal and victory at the Hawaiian Pro, the first event of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing. Florence will lead the elite 34 coming into the 2017 season, which will kick off on the Gold Coast in March.

Bourez also dispatched Filipe Toledo (BRA) in Round 5. Toledo, who earned the event’s only Perfect 10 in his heat against Bourez, will finish his year with a 9th place finish and 10th place on the Jeep Leaderboard.

The world’s best surfers will return in 2017 with the kick-off event on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia in March.

Billabong Pipe Masters Final Results:

1: Michel Bourez (PYF) 7.53

2: Kanoa Igarashi (USA) 6.17

Billabong Pipe Masters Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Michel Bourez (PYF) 15.37 def. Kolohe Andino (USA) 13.93

SF 2: Kanoa Igarashi (USA) 15.50 def. Kelly Slater (USA) 15.00

Billabong Pipe Masters Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Kolohe Andino (USA) 14.87 def. Jeremy Flores (FRA) 12.67

QF 2: Michel Bourez (PYF) 17.20 def. John John Florence (HAW) 14.00

QF 3: Kelly Slater (USA) 11.50 def. Josh Kerr (AUS) 10.24

QF 4: Kanoa Igarashi (USA) 18.03 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.74

Top 5 on the WSL Jeep Leaderboard (after Billabong Pipe Masters):

1. John John Florence (HAW) 59,850 pts

2. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 46,400 pts

3. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 45,450 pts

4. Kolohe Andino (USA) 44,150 pts

5. Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 39,500 pts

For more information, check out WorldSurfLeague.com.

Source: Press release World Surf League