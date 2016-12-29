A Loss For Words „Crises“
Die US-Pop-Punker A Loss For Words veröffentlichten am 27. Dezember ihr letztes Album „Crises“ via Rise Records und zwar exakt ein Jahr nach ihrer letzten Show in Massachusetts.
Nun veröffentlichen sie außerdem den zweiten Song des neuen Longplayers, der auf den Namen „I Feel An Army In My Fist“ hört.
Frontmann Matty Arsenault äußert sich wie folgt: „For me, our band was always more of a brotherhood and a way to escape our problems while traveling the world, rather than a business. We are just happy to have the Rise family give us a chance to release the final chapter of our 15 year career.“
Tracklist:
01. Existential Crisis at the Cask ’n Flagon
02. I Feel an Army in my Fist feat. Andrew Neufeld
03. Lucida feat. Jason Vena
04. Bitter Broken People feat. Andy Bristol
05. Boston’s Wayward Son (Exit 16B)
06. Oh Fractal Heart
07. In Your Company
08. Lyme Regis feat. Sam Little
09. Georg Cantor
10. SoCal feat. Ryan Scott Graham