A Loss For Words „Crises“

von · 29. Dezember 2016

Die US-Pop-Punker A Loss For Words veröffentlichten am 27. Dezember ihr letztes Album „Crises“ via Rise Records und zwar exakt ein Jahr nach ihrer letzten Show in Massachusetts.

Nun veröffentlichen sie außerdem den zweiten Song des neuen Longplayers, der auf den Namen „I Feel An Army In My Fist“ hört.

Frontmann Matty Arsenault äußert sich wie folgt: „For me, our band was always more of a brotherhood and a way to escape our problems while traveling the world, rather than a business. We are just happy to have the Rise family give us a chance to release the final chapter of our 15 year career.“

Tracklist:
01. Existential Crisis at the Cask ’n Flagon
02. I Feel an Army in my Fist feat. Andrew Neufeld
03. Lucida feat. Jason Vena
04. Bitter Broken People feat. Andy Bristol
05. Boston’s Wayward Son (Exit 16B)
06. Oh Fractal Heart
07. In Your Company
08. Lyme Regis feat. Sam Little
09. Georg Cantor
10. SoCal feat. Ryan Scott Graham

www.facebook.com/aloss4words

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Tags:

Das könnte auch interessant sein...

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

 

Quote of the week:
"Eagles come in all shapes and sizes, but you will recognize them chiefly by their attitudes."
Stick To Your Guns "Better Ash Than Dust"
Keep Your Tips Up: Slopes in Switzerland

Mehr

Internet Consulting

Sie möchten Ihre Website optimieren oder eine komplett neue Website aufbauen? Dann klicken Sie hier...

Kategorien