A Loss For Words „Crises“

Die US-Pop-Punker A Loss For Words veröffentlichten am 27. Dezember ihr letztes Album „Crises“ via Rise Records und zwar exakt ein Jahr nach ihrer letzten Show in Massachusetts.

Nun veröffentlichen sie außerdem den zweiten Song des neuen Longplayers, der auf den Namen „I Feel An Army In My Fist“ hört.

Frontmann Matty Arsenault äußert sich wie folgt: „For me, our band was always more of a brotherhood and a way to escape our problems while traveling the world, rather than a business. We are just happy to have the Rise family give us a chance to release the final chapter of our 15 year career.“

Tracklist:

01. Existential Crisis at the Cask ’n Flagon

02. I Feel an Army in my Fist feat. Andrew Neufeld

03. Lucida feat. Jason Vena

04. Bitter Broken People feat. Andy Bristol

05. Boston’s Wayward Son (Exit 16B)

06. Oh Fractal Heart

07. In Your Company

08. Lyme Regis feat. Sam Little

09. Georg Cantor

10. SoCal feat. Ryan Scott Graham

www.facebook.com/aloss4words