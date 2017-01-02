Burton Snowboards store Avoriaz

von · 2. Januar 2017

Celebrating the opening weekend of the renowned resort of Haute-Savoie, Burton Snowboards inaugurated its first official store in France.

Burton Store Avoriaz

Burton Store Avoriaz

Located in the center of Avoriaz, the shop offers the newest range of the Burton and anon. collections.

More than 200 customers attended the official launch featuring the screening of „Loo$e Change“, the snowboard movie project by Burton team rider Niels Schack. On top of the snacks and drinks, the crowd was also given the chance to print free customized Burton shirts and win store vouchers.

The new Burton space covers a total surface of 110m², including an outdoor area that will function as the store terrace. The shop concept combines Burton’s consolidated snowboarding heritage with the freshness and tech of the latest softgoods collection.

As the first snowboard-only dedicated shop in the whole resort, the new Burton Store will be open until the end of the season, and serve as main contact point for the Avoriaz Snowboard School, founded by professional snowboarder Johann Baisamy.

Burton Snowboards
3 Place Centrale, 74110 Avoriaz

burtonstore.avoriaz@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/burtonstoreavoriaz
#BurtonAvoriaz

Source: Press release Burton Europe

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Tags:

Das könnte auch interessant sein...

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

 

Quote of the week:
"Calmness is the cradle of power."
Architects - "The Distant Blue" (Lyric Video)
Raditudes: Endless Possibilities | S3E7

Mehr

Internet Consulting

Sie möchten Ihre Website optimieren oder eine komplett neue Website aufbauen? Dann klicken Sie hier...

Kategorien