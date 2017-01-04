Matt Pryor „Memento Mori“

Matt Pryor (of The Get Up Kids) and Dan Andriano (of Alkaline Trio) have announced the second leg of a full US tour, which will run from February 16 – May 20.

The new dates announced include shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Seattle and more. All upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Matt Pryor will release Memento Mori, his fifth solo full-length album, on February 17 via Equal Vision Records/Rory Records. The album is available for pre-order now at mattpryor.merchnow.com.

The first song released from the album „A Small Explosion“ is available now at youtube.com/equalvision, and on all digital retailers. All Memento Mori pre-orders through MerchNOW come with a $20 credit to Downwrite (or a full song), and an instant download of „A Small Explosion“. The first pressing of vinyl for Memento Mori will include clear vinyl (limited to 100) and light blue vinyl with white swirl (limited to 400). The album was self-produced by Pryor, mixed by Andy Jackson and mastered by Michael Fossenkemper.

„We lost a lot of people close to us in the last couple of years,“ notes Pryor. „This album is both a way for us to remember them and to celebrate everyday the lives that we still have.“

Though best known for his work as the primary singer-songwriter for The Get Up Kids, Pryor has a vast musical catalog including his folk-tinged group The New Amsterdams, children’s music project Terrible Twos and indie-rock super group Lasorda featuring Nate Harold (fun.), Mike Standberg (Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band), and Dustin Kinsey (The New Amsterdams).

Matt Pryor also contributes to Chicago start-up Downwrite, a website that enables artists to create fan-commissioned songs and connect with fans on a personal and creative level. Pryor hosts the Nothing To Write Home About podcast as well, where he interviews fellow musicians and industry friends, including the likes of Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), Chris Conley (Saves The Day), Dan Campbell (The Wonder Years), Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), and more.

http://mattpryor.merchnow.com