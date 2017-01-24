Youth Killed It „Popstar“

British alternative rock quintet Youth Killed It are announcing today the release date of their debut album „Modern Bollotics“, due out on 12th May 2017 via Rude Records.

The announcement comes with the release of „Popstar“, first single and video to be taken from the album.

With Brit Pop-esque lyrical content blended in with huge Hip-Hop drum beats, bass lines that resemble funk/dance and walls of crunchy guitars to top off the serving, you are sure to hear something that will definitely make your ears pop!

The band collectively comments on „Popstar“: „This track is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin. You know how the old story goes, boy starts band, boys thinks he can be a popstar. Then boy quickly realises he looks like a Cheshire cat mated with The Rock and bam that dream is over… I guess deep down it’s a critique of what being a young adult has become nowadays. You’ve got to do things the ‚old fashioned way‘ if you want to be generally not frowned upon by society – you must be realistic! But we didn’t want to get too serious about it so this is what came out.“

The track relates back to what a big part of Youth Killed It’s upcoming record „Modern Bollotics“ is all about: education and that weird section of your life when you’ve got to cross that dreaded line between adolescence to full blown adulthood – which the band admits to be still running away from in their early-mid twenties.

The band continues: „For the video, we wanted to create that awful karaoke / Elvis tribute act feel, so that’s exactly what we did. Got a bunch of mates over to our tiny living room, set up a karaoke machine and just let the ‚magic‘ happen? As for the weird clothes and costumes, we aren’t sure how that came about, seemed like a good idea after a couple of beers! And to this day we have no idea who the guy dressed as danger mouse was…“

„Modern Bollotics“ is due out on Rude Records on 12th May 2017.

