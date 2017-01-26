As Lions release „Bury My Dead“

A week away from dropping their debut full-length album „Selfish Age“, british rock outfit As Lions premiere „Bury My Dead“ along with the lyric video for the track.

Launching earlier today on Revolver, the video unveils the track’s lyrics about letting go of the past and breaking away from life’s burdens.

„Bury My Dead is a song about leaving your past behind you. It’s very close to my chest because, in starting As Lions and beginning this new adventure, there were a lot of things that I had to leave behind, both as a musician and as a person. I think the same can be said for all people, in all walks of life. In our existence, the only constant is change and sometimes we have to say that final goodbye to the burdens that can no longer teach us or push us. That’s one of the many ways in which we grow. I had so much fun writing this, and I truly hope you enjoy blasting it too!“ Austin Dickinson

„Selfish Age“ will be released worldwide on January 20 via Better Noise Records.

