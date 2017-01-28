First Blood „These Are The Rules“

Vicious metal-edged hardcore band First Blood have premiered new track „These Are The Rules“, taken of upcoming album „Rules“ out on February 10th via Pure Noise Records.

Talking on new track vocalist Carl Schwartz says: „This song serves as a ‚preamble‘ for the concept of this album. Rules. Who sets the rules? What rules? Why should we care? Well, these are the rules that control nearly every aspect of our lives. We serve. We sacrifice. We corrupt. We pollute. We hate. We torture. We oppress. And we kill. But it’s okay, because positions of power say it’s okay. Public opinion (or lack thereof) says it’s okay. Laws of the state say it’s okay. Accept these terms and everything will be okay. Dare to question them and you will pay. These are the rules… This is reality. Some things we might never change, but at the very least I say, „Don’t stop fighting for what you believe if you’re to rise up from this hate“.

On their first album in 7 years, First Blood has come out swinging with a savage 3rd full-length record, Rules. Produced by recording mastermind Will Putney at Graphic Nature Studios (formerly known as The Machine Shop) in Belleville, NJ, Rules features 12 tracks of the band’s hardest, yet most inward-looking material to date.

First Blood will be in Europe from February with Comeback Kid, Deez Nuts and Hellions:

Feb.03 Wurzburg (D) Posthalle

Feb.04 Leipzig (D) Felsenkeller

Feb.05 Wien (A) Arena

Feb.06 Budapest (HU) Durer Kert

Feb.07 Munich (D) Backstage

Feb.08 Berlin (D) SO 36

Feb.09 Zurich (CH) Dynamo

Feb.10 Karlsruhe (D) NCO Club

Feb.11 Angouleme (F) La Nef

Feb.12 Hasselt (B) Muziekodroom

Feb.16 Eindhoven (NL) Dynamo

Feb.17 Hamburg (D) Grunspann

Feb.18 Cologne (D) Essigfabrik

