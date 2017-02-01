Deez Nuts „Binge & Purgatory“
While Deez Nuts are getting ready for their European „You Are Part Of This Tour 2017“ you can check out the cover and additional details for their upcoming album „Binge & Purgatory“ which is set for a release April 7, 2017.
„Binge & Purgatory“ was produced by Deez Nuts and Andrew Neufeld (Comeback Kid), engineered by Shane Frisby (The Ghost Inside, Bury Your Dead) and mixed and mastered by Pete Rutcho (Parkway Drive, The Ghost Inside).
The track listing reads as follows:
1. Binge
2. Purgatory
3. Antidote
4. Commas & Zeros
5. Break Out
6. Discord
7. Lessons Learned
8. Carried By Six
9. Cakewalk
10. For What It’s Worth
11. Hedonistic Wasteland
12. Remedy
13. Do Not As I Do
The unique artwork was created by a group of creative individuals with Pat Fox taking care of the design and layout, James Hartley supplying the photos and Tyrrell Winston actualising the compositions.
„Binge & Purgatory“ is the follow up to their highly successful album „Word Is Bond“ which landed on #34 in the German album charts and on #20 in their native Australia.
Make sure to catch them live on the upcoming „You Are Part Of This Tour 2017“ with Comeback Kid, First Blood, Hellions, Risk It, Get The Shot and Reality Slap before they will head to Russia, Lativa and Estonia. In the summer Deez Nuts are already confirmed for a number of summer festivals.
YOU ARE PART OF THIS TOUR 2017
Deez Nuts
Comeback Kid
First Blood, Hellions *, Risk It *, Get The Shot, Reality Slap
03.02.17 (DE) Wuerzburg – Posthalle *
04.02.17 (DE) Leipzig – Felsenkeller *
05.02.17 (AT) Vienna – Arena*
06.02.17 (H) Budapest – Dürer Kert
07.02.17 (DE) Munich – Backstage Werk
08.02.17 (DE) Berlin – SO 36
09.02.17 (CH) Zuerich – Dynamo
10.02.17 (DE) Karlsruhe – NCO Club
11.02.17 (FR) Angouleme – Day Of Hardcore Festival
12.02.17 (BE) Hasselt – Muziekodroom
13.02.17 (UK) Birmingham – Mama Roux’s
14.02.17 (UK) Manchester – Sound Control
15.02.17 (UK) London – Islington Academy
16.02.17 (NL) Eindhoven – Dynamo
17.02.17 (DE) Hamburg – Gruenspan
18.02.17 (DE) Cologne – Essigfabrik
* Risk It performing and Hellions not performing
Deez Nuts
19.02.17 (LV) Riga – Melna Piektdiena
20.02.17 (EST) Tallin – Cathouse
21.02.17 (RUS) St. Petersburg – Mod
22.02.17 (RUS) Moscow – Fassbinder
23.02.17 (RUS) Samara – Zvezda
24.02.17 (RUS) Ekaterinburg – Svoboda Concert Hall
Summer festivals:
16.-18.06.2017 (FR) Clisson – Hellfest
22.-24.06.2017 (DE) Gräfenhainichen – With Full Force Festival
06.-08.07.2017 (ES) Viveiro – Resurrection Festival
22.07.2017 (DE) Lindau – Umsonst & Draussen