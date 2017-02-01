Deez Nuts „Binge & Purgatory“

While Deez Nuts are getting ready for their European „You Are Part Of This Tour 2017“ you can check out the cover and additional details for their upcoming album „Binge & Purgatory“ which is set for a release April 7, 2017.

„Binge & Purgatory“ was produced by Deez Nuts and Andrew Neufeld (Comeback Kid), engineered by Shane Frisby (The Ghost Inside, Bury Your Dead) and mixed and mastered by Pete Rutcho (Parkway Drive, The Ghost Inside).

The track listing reads as follows:

1. Binge

2. Purgatory

3. Antidote

4. Commas & Zeros

5. Break Out

6. Discord

7. Lessons Learned

8. Carried By Six

9. Cakewalk

10. For What It’s Worth

11. Hedonistic Wasteland

12. Remedy

13. Do Not As I Do

The unique artwork was created by a group of creative individuals with Pat Fox taking care of the design and layout, James Hartley supplying the photos and Tyrrell Winston actualising the compositions.

„Binge & Purgatory“ is the follow up to their highly successful album „Word Is Bond“ which landed on #34 in the German album charts and on #20 in their native Australia.

Make sure to catch them live on the upcoming „You Are Part Of This Tour 2017“ with Comeback Kid, First Blood, Hellions, Risk It, Get The Shot and Reality Slap before they will head to Russia, Lativa and Estonia. In the summer Deez Nuts are already confirmed for a number of summer festivals.

YOU ARE PART OF THIS TOUR 2017

Deez Nuts

Comeback Kid

First Blood, Hellions *, Risk It *, Get The Shot, Reality Slap

03.02.17 (DE) Wuerzburg – Posthalle *

04.02.17 (DE) Leipzig – Felsenkeller *

05.02.17 (AT) Vienna – Arena*

06.02.17 (H) Budapest – Dürer Kert

07.02.17 (DE) Munich – Backstage Werk

08.02.17 (DE) Berlin – SO 36

09.02.17 (CH) Zuerich – Dynamo

10.02.17 (DE) Karlsruhe – NCO Club

11.02.17 (FR) Angouleme – Day Of Hardcore Festival

12.02.17 (BE) Hasselt – Muziekodroom

13.02.17 (UK) Birmingham – Mama Roux’s

14.02.17 (UK) Manchester – Sound Control

15.02.17 (UK) London – Islington Academy

16.02.17 (NL) Eindhoven – Dynamo

17.02.17 (DE) Hamburg – Gruenspan

18.02.17 (DE) Cologne – Essigfabrik

* Risk It performing and Hellions not performing

Deez Nuts

19.02.17 (LV) Riga – Melna Piektdiena

20.02.17 (EST) Tallin – Cathouse

21.02.17 (RUS) St. Petersburg – Mod

22.02.17 (RUS) Moscow – Fassbinder

23.02.17 (RUS) Samara – Zvezda

24.02.17 (RUS) Ekaterinburg – Svoboda Concert Hall

Summer festivals:

16.-18.06.2017 (FR) Clisson – Hellfest

22.-24.06.2017 (DE) Gräfenhainichen – With Full Force Festival

06.-08.07.2017 (ES) Viveiro – Resurrection Festival

22.07.2017 (DE) Lindau – Umsonst & Draussen

