Touche Amore „Benediction“

Die US-Hardcore-Band Touche Amore veröffentlicht ein neues Musikvideo zum Song „Benediction“ aus ihrem hochgelobten Album „Stage Four“ (Epitaph / Indigo), das im September vergangenen Jahres erschienen ist.

„‚Benediction‘ tells the story of my brother and I driving to Norfolk, Neb., to bury my mother’s ashes,“ schreibt Frontmann Jeremy Bolm.

„It’s a small farm town north of Omaha. Touché Amoré started our last tour in Nebraska, so I flew out early and made this with Chris Willmore filming and Sean Stout editing. For our final video for Stage Four, I wanted to bring her story home. ‚Palm Dreams‘ represents California and where she raised a family, ‚Skyscraper‘ represented her admiration for New York City and now ‚Benediction‘ gives you an understanding of why she had big city eyes.“

Aktuell ist die Band auf Tour in Europa und präsentiert die neuen Songs noch auf folgenden Bühnen…

TOUCHE AMORE Live 2017:

04.02.2017 – Wien, Flex (AT)

06.02.2017 – München, Hansa 39

11.02.2017 – Zürich, Dynamo Werk (CH)

12.02.2017 – Geneva, Usine (CH)

http://toucheamore.com