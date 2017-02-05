McMorris dominates Slopestyle Ranking

Mark McMorris (CAN) is the undefeated leader of the Slopestyle World Ranking for now 175 weeks!

He defended the top spot by placing 2nd at the LAAX Open Slopestyle competition. However, LAAX Slopestyle winner Max Parrot (CAN) is right behind him, looking for an opportunity to take that top spot.

On the women’s side, LAAX Slopestyle winner Enni Rukajarvi (FIN) moved up a full 15 spots to 3rd place. Enni sits right behind Hailey Langland (USA) who is now 2nd on the Slopestyle WSPL.

With his win in LAAX Chase Josey (USA) has moved up to 2nd place on the Halfpipe WSPL and we’re already stoked to see what happens if Chase places well at the upcoming Grand Prix Mammoth!

Arielle Gold’s (USA) 2nd place in LAAX allowed her to move into 3rd place on the Halfpipe WSPL. What will another good result do for Arielle on the WSPL?

16-year old Redmond Gerard (USA) just jumped 16 spots into 7th place on the Slopestyle WSPL – he will be one to keep an eye on! Another impressive improvement was made by Klaudia Medlova (SVK) who jumped 17 spots into 14th place on the Slopestyle WSPL.

The World Snowboard Tour (WST) is the global home to snowboarding’s best competitions and the world’s top athletes. More than 3,500 athletes compete at over 200 competitions around the world. The World Snowboarding Points List (WSPL) is the world ranking for professional snowboarding.

www.worldsnowboardtour.com/points-lists