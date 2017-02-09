Waterparks „Royal“ music video

Waterparks is now premiering a new music video for „Royal“, which comes from their debut full-length Double Dare. The video was directed by Millicent Hailes.

Waterparks recently announced a North American co-headline tour with Too Close To Touch that has already sold out at multiple venues and/or been upgraded to larger rooms – including New York City, Chicago, Houston, Detroit and Baltimore.

The tour will kick off on February 9 in Dallas, TX. Joining on the month long run will be Creeper (February 14 – March 3) and Chapel (February 9 – 13 and March 4 – 8). Waterparks was also recently announced as the opener on All Time Low’s upcoming UK run, with additional support from SWMRS. All upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Leading up to the release of Double Dare, Waterparks saw exclusive looks from Sirius XM Hits 1 for the premiere of „Hawaii (Stay Awake)“ on Pete Wentz’s Hits & Misses show and with BBC Radio 1 for the premiere of „Royal“ on Rock Show with Daniel P. Carter, where the song was named the Rockest Record and has since seen additional spins on the shows of Annie Mac, Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens (hosted by Phil Taggert) and more.

Double Dare was recorded in Los Angeles, CA with Benji Madden (Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer) and Courtney Ballard (5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low). Double Dare is the follow-up to three EPs: Cluster (2016), Black Light (2014) and Airplane Conversations (2012).

The past year has been truly groundbreaking for Waterparks, who signed to Equal Vision Records, partnered with MDDN co., released Cluster, embarked on their first ever full US and UK tours, and landed spots for Knight on the covers of Alternative Press and Kerrang! magazines. The band has also toured as direct support on Good Charlotte’s US and UK reunion shows, on the entirety of the 2016 Vans Warped Tour, performed at SXSW, So What?! and Slam Dunk festivals, completed two UK tours – one of which included performances at the prestigious Reading and Leeds Fest, and most recently wrapped up a full US run with Sleeping With Sirens, State Champs, and Tonight Alive.

Waterparks is comprised of vocalist/guitarist Awsten Knight, guitarist/vocalist Geoff Wigington, and drummer/vocalist Otto Wood.

UK TOUR: All Time Low w/SWMRS and Waterparks

Mar 10 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Mar 11 Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

Mar 13 Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

Mar 14 Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

Mar 15 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

Mar 16 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Mar 18 Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall, Liverpool Guild of Students

Mar 19 Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall

Mar 20 Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

Mar 22 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Mar 23 Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Mar 24 Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

Mar 25 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy

Mar 27 Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Mar 28 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Mar 30 Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR

Mar 31 London, UK @ O2Academy Brixton

photo credit: Jonathan Weiner

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at waterparksband.com.