Arbor Snowboards „Cosa Nostra“

In fall of 2017, Arbor Snowboards will release its first full length team video, ‚Cosa Nostra’. Check out the teaser here!

Arbor was founded in Venice, California in 1995 and for the past 20+ years, has been committed to producing the world’s best snowboards. With an emphasis on craftsmanship and a serious commitment to the environment, the brand has organically aligned with some of snowboarding’s most influential riders, whose personal journeys and professional careers connect directly with Arbor’s ethos.

Coming into 2017, the Arbor Team has transitioned into an extraordinary group of diverse individuals who have achieved industry-wide regard in their respective disciplines. From heritage to progression, and freestyle to freeride, they represent not only the status quo of Arbor Snowboards, but also the status quo of contemporary snowboarding. It is these expressive and dynamic personalities, along with their artful and unique talents, that will take center stage in Arbor Snowboard’s first full-length film, „Cosa Nostra“.

From the spines of Valdez, to the varied terrain of Jackson Hole, through the oceanside streets of Niigata, and into the frozen city scape of Quebec, the Arbor Team will travel to the regions that have influenced it’s own evolution. Like many things, snowboarding is a product of its environments, with personalities as varied as its settings. The Arbor Team Video will provide an authentic representation of snowboarding’s manifestations as seen through the life and times of Bryan Iguchi, Mark Carter, Marie-France Roy, Frank April, Scotty Vine, Erik Leon, Mike Liddle, Emil Ulsletten, Ian Sams, Cam Fitzpatrick, Atsushi Hasegawa, Mike Gray, Charles Reid, Ryland West, and more.

This is our passion, this is our family, this is our thing. This is „Cosa Nostra“. Set for release in the fall of 2017.

Produced in association with: Hiball Energy, Snowboarder Magazine, The Northface, and Amplifi.

Source: Press release Arbor Snowboards