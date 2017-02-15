CJ Ramone „The American Beauty“

„American Beauty“ is CJ Ramone’s third solo album and was recorded with the stellar backing band of Steve Soto (Adolescents), Dan Root (Adolescents), and Pete Sosa (Street Dogs).

Out March 17th, the 12-song effort crackles with the spirit of ’76 and a sound and style true to the Ramones. CJ and his band have been on the road a lot since they released their last album, Last Chance to Dance, in 2014.

Playing shows with the new generation of bands hasn’t been lost on CJ. He lent backing vocals to a track on the last Night Birds album, and now, on his own record, gets contributions from Big Eyes frontwoman Kate Eldridge and the horn section of Mariachi El Bronx! We’ll be premiering a brand new song shortly, so stay tuned!

And now, a word from the man himself, CJ Ramone: „American Beauty is the record I’ve been working towards since I started putting out records as CJ Ramone. My songwriting has definitely grown up some, but the raw energy is still there. Steve Soto, Dan Root, and Pete Sosa helped me drive every track home in a way that only veterans of the business can do, with engineer/co-producer Paul Miner throwing gas on the fire every step of the way. I don’t think I could have made this record any better. 2017 is set to be my busiest year yet, starting with a coast to coast US/Canada tour, followed up by an extended trip to Europe this summer. Fall and Winter we’ll be spending in South America and we are working on a trip to Japan and, fingers crossed, Australia. It’s going to be a good year. Hope to see y’all on the big road.“

Tracklist:

1: Let’s Go

2: Yeah Yeah Yeah

3: You’ll Never Make Me Believe

4: Before the Lights Go Out

5: Girlfriend in a Graveyard

6: Tommy’s Gone

7: Run Around

8: Steady As She Goes

9: Without You

10: Be a Good Girl

11: Moral to the Story

12: Pony

