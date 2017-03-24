Heaven Shall Burn Corium

While being on the road with Korn and playing headlining shows in between, Heaven Shall Burn are excited to release their latest video for “Corium” which was produced by Iconographic.

After basing the majority of the stunning artwork for their latest album, ”Wanderer“, on striking nature photos from Island, “Corium” is taking you to breathtaking scenery of Patagonia.

The band about the song and video: “Finally! We are really happy about releasing a video to one of our favourite songs from ‘Wanderer’ before starting the German leg of the tour.”

Since the majority of the shows with Korn and Hellyeah are sold out make sure to get your tickets for Heaven Shall Burns headlining shows which are close to being sold out, too.

HEAVEN SHALL BURN live

24.03.17 (DE) Stuttgart – Schleyerhalle (with Korn + Hellyeah) SOLD OUT

25.03.17 (DE) Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi-Halle (with Korn + Hellyeah) SOLD OUT

26.03.17 (DE) Münster – Skaters Palace (+ Der Weg einer Freiheit)

27.03.17 (DE) Hamburg – Sporthalle (with Korn + Hellyeah) SOLD OUT

28.03.17 (DE) Berlin – Velodrom (with Korn + Hellyeah) SOLD OUT

29.03.17 (DE) Dresden – Alter Schlachthof (+ Der Weg einer Freiheit + Deathrite)

30.03.17 (CZ) Prague – Forum Karlin (with Korn + Hellyeah) SOLD OUT

31.03.17 (PL) Warsaw – Torwar (with Korn + Hellyeah)

01.04.17 (DE) Erfurt – Stadtgarten (+ Der Weg einer Freiheit) SOLD OUT

02.04.17 (DE) Munich – Zenith (with Korn + Hellyeah) SOLD OUT

03.04.17 (AT) Vienna – Gasometer (with Korn + Hellyeah) SOLD OUT

04.04.17 (SK) Bratislava – Argon Arena Ntc (with Korn + Hellyeah)

“Corium” is taken from Heaven Shall Burn’s latest album “Wanderer” which secured impressive positions in the international album charts such as #3 in Germany, #9 in Austria and #15 in Switzerland.

In case you haven’t done so yet, please make sure to check out the cinematic video for “Passage Of The Crane”:

You can also tune into “Downshifter”:

As well as a lyric video for “Bring The War Home”:

If you’d like to learn the background story for each original song on “Wanderer” make sure to visit the synopsis to the album: http://hsbsynopsis.centurymedia.com/

www.heavenshallburn.com