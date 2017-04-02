New Body Count album „Bloodlust“

They’re back! America’s greatest crossover band Body Count return with their brand-new album „Bloodlust“ which is available everywhere as of now.

Domination! „Bloodlust“ received excellent feedback all over Europe.

Soundcheck positions:

#1 in Visions (DE) – ALBUM OF THE MONTH

#1 in Sweden Rock (SE) – ALBUM OF THE MONTH

#1 in Rock Hard (FR) – ALBUM OF THE MONTH

#1 in Metal Hammer (PL) – ALBUM OF THE MONTH

#2 in Spark (CZ)

#3 in Aardschok (NL)

#4 in Close-Up (SE)

#6 in Metal Hammer (DE)

#7 in Rock Hard (DE)

Get your copy at your local record store or order it online: http://smarturl.it/BodyCountBLOODLUST

While BC’s 2014 release „Manslaughter“ was a call to arms and return to power, the new album „Bloodlust“ is a merciless battle, filled to capacity with razor-sharp riffs, street born punk attitude and belligerent lyrics.

Mastermind Ice-T is breathing fire and brimstone from the very first to the very last song. Be it the incendiary opening track „Civil War“, the gangster anthem „The Ski Mask Way“, the sick „Here I Go Again“, the thrashing massacre „Walk With Me…“ or politically charged stuff like the two video tracks „No Lives Matter“ and „Black Hoodie“, „Bloodlust“ shows Body Count in peak form, stronger and more furious than ever before.

„Bloodlust“ is available as Digipak CD, Gatefold LP (including the entire album on CD) and digitally on March 31st.

Vinyl-maniacs, „Bloodlust“ is available in the following vinyl colours (be quick, as some colours are sold out already):

Black vinyl: unlimited

Transparent-orange vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available in France

Lilac: limited to 600 copies, exclusively available in Australia

Transparent-red: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro Europe — SOLD OUT!!!

White vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores

Transparent-blue: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP — SOLD OUT!!!

Body Count line-up:

Ice-T – vocals

Ernie C – guitars

Juan Garcia – guitars

Vincent Price – bass

Ill Will – drums

Body Count discography:

Body Count (1992)

Born Dead (1994)

Violent Demise: The Last Days (1997)

Murder 4 Hire (2006)

Manslaughter (2014)

Body Count online:

www.facebook.com/bodycountofficial

bodycountband.com