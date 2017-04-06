Terror „No Love Lost“

Influential hardcore band, Terror has partnered with Monster Energy to premiere a brand-new song today called „No Love Lost.“

The song is found on the band’s forthcoming EP, „The Walls Will Fall“, which will be released on April 28th via Pure Noise Records.

„This is the last song we wrote and recorded for the ep, and it’s my favorite of the songs on the record. The music is hard hitting from beginning to end, and I tracked the vocals a few weeks after I did the other songs. they came out with some bite and urgency and the whole song just comes off pretty honest.“ – Scott Vogel

„The Walls Will Fall“ will be Terror’s first record with their new label Pure Noise Records. The record follows their most recent full-length, 2015’s The 25th Hour, and features some of the most crushing tracks the band has ever recorded.

The Walls Will Fall Tracklisting:

1. Balance The Odds

2. Kill ‚Em Off

3. The Walls Will Fall

4. No Love Lost

5. Step To You (Madball Cover)

Fans can pre-order the EP now at TheWallsWillFall.com. Follow the band at www.facebook.com/terrorhardcore for more updates.