We Ride „Do It All Again“
Spain’s hardcore outfit We Ride has released a third track from their upcoming album, „Empowering Life“, set for release on April 14th.
According to front-woman Mimi Telmo: „’Do It All Again’ reflects all the feelings and memories we make when we are on the road. When we come back home the only thing we think about is we would do it all again.“ Check out the bands tour dates below.
We Ride hit the studio in 2016 with Alex Cappa at Metal Factory Studios outside Madrid, Spain, and the album was mixed in early 2017 by Cameron Webb (Motorhead, NOFX). In case you missed their previous single, you can check out „What You Are,“ featuring JJ Peters of Deez Nuts, and the first video from the album, „Self Made.“
We Ride On Tour 2017
May 4 – Variete Zduńska – Wola, Poland
May 5 – Muggefug – Cottbus, Germany
May 6 – Return To Strength Festival – Querfurt, Germany
May 8 – Klub 007 – Praha, Czech Republic
May 10 – Treppenhaus – Rorschach, Switzerland
May 11 – Gibus – Paris, France
June 3 – Sala Master Club – Vigo, Spain
Jun 23 – Download Festival – Madrid, Spain
July 5 – Resurrection Festival – Vivero, Spain
Mimi Telmo – Vocals
Borja Trigo – Guitar
Nuno Alves – Guitar
Bastian Rodriguez – Bass
Brais Lomba – Drums