We Ride „Do It All Again“

Spain’s hardcore outfit We Ride has released a third track from their upcoming album, „Empowering Life“, set for release on April 14th.

According to front-woman Mimi Telmo: „’Do It All Again’ reflects all the feelings and memories we make when we are on the road. When we come back home the only thing we think about is we would do it all again.“ Check out the bands tour dates below.

We Ride hit the studio in 2016 with Alex Cappa at Metal Factory Studios outside Madrid, Spain, and the album was mixed in early 2017 by Cameron Webb (Motorhead, NOFX). In case you missed their previous single, you can check out „What You Are,“ featuring JJ Peters of Deez Nuts, and the first video from the album, „Self Made.“

We Ride On Tour 2017

May 4 – Variete Zduńska – Wola, Poland

May 5 – Muggefug – Cottbus, Germany

May 6 – Return To Strength Festival – Querfurt, Germany

May 8 – Klub 007 – Praha, Czech Republic

May 10 – Treppenhaus – Rorschach, Switzerland

May 11 – Gibus – Paris, France

June 3 – Sala Master Club – Vigo, Spain

Jun 23 – Download Festival – Madrid, Spain

July 5 – Resurrection Festival – Vivero, Spain

Mimi Telmo – Vocals

Borja Trigo – Guitar

Nuno Alves – Guitar

Bastian Rodriguez – Bass

Brais Lomba – Drums

www.facebook.com/werideband