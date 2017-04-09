Caliban release new video

von · 9. April 2017

While the majority of the scene is aiming for a more melodic and overall accessible sound Caliban are plunging into darkness with their latest album and heaviest offering to date, „Gravity“.

After playing selected shows and a highly successful European tour with Suicide Silence, Any Given Day and To The Rats And Wolves, Caliban have just started another run of live dates.

It is the perfect timing to release an edit as well as a video clip for one of the crowd favourites, „brOKen“. The video was done by Mirko Witzki in cooperation with Nova Event Solutions and make up arts coming from Kami Zero.

„brOKen (Edit)“ is also out as digital single: http://smarturl.it/CALIBANbrOKen

Caliban live:
15.04.17 (DE) Leipzig – Impericon Festival
21.04.17 (CH) Zuerich – Impericon Festival
22.04.17 (DE) Oberhausen – Impericon Festival
30.04.17 (DE) Munich – Impericon Festival
10.06.17 (FR) Brétigny-Sur-Orge – Download Festival Paris
15.07.17 (DE) Weil Am Rhein – Baden in Blut
21.-22.07.17 (DE) Dieburg – Traffic Jam Open Air
04.08.17 (DE) Marktredwitz – Sticky Fingers Festival
25.-16.08.17 (DE) Sulingen – Reload Festival

The following two clips were already released from „Gravity“.

„Paralyzed (Official Video)“

„Mein schwarzes Herz (Lyric Video)“

www.calibanmetal.com
www.facebook.com/CalibanOfficial

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Tags:

Das könnte auch interessant sein...

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

 

Quote of the week:
"Ideas pull the trigger, but instinct loads the gun."
Stick To Your Guns "The Never Ending Story"
Vans Park Series LIVE from Serra Negra, Brazil

Mehr

Internet Consulting

Sie möchten Ihre Website optimieren oder eine komplett neue Website aufbauen? Sprechen Sie mich an...

Kategorien