Caliban release new video

While the majority of the scene is aiming for a more melodic and overall accessible sound Caliban are plunging into darkness with their latest album and heaviest offering to date, „Gravity“.

After playing selected shows and a highly successful European tour with Suicide Silence, Any Given Day and To The Rats And Wolves, Caliban have just started another run of live dates.

It is the perfect timing to release an edit as well as a video clip for one of the crowd favourites, „brOKen“. The video was done by Mirko Witzki in cooperation with Nova Event Solutions and make up arts coming from Kami Zero.

Caliban live:

15.04.17 (DE) Leipzig – Impericon Festival

21.04.17 (CH) Zuerich – Impericon Festival

22.04.17 (DE) Oberhausen – Impericon Festival

30.04.17 (DE) Munich – Impericon Festival

10.06.17 (FR) Brétigny-Sur-Orge – Download Festival Paris

15.07.17 (DE) Weil Am Rhein – Baden in Blut

21.-22.07.17 (DE) Dieburg – Traffic Jam Open Air

04.08.17 (DE) Marktredwitz – Sticky Fingers Festival

25.-16.08.17 (DE) Sulingen – Reload Festival

The following two clips were already released from „Gravity“.

„Paralyzed (Official Video)“

„Mein schwarzes Herz (Lyric Video)“

