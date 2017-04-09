Caliban release new video
While the majority of the scene is aiming for a more melodic and overall accessible sound Caliban are plunging into darkness with their latest album and heaviest offering to date, „Gravity“.
After playing selected shows and a highly successful European tour with Suicide Silence, Any Given Day and To The Rats And Wolves, Caliban have just started another run of live dates.
It is the perfect timing to release an edit as well as a video clip for one of the crowd favourites, „brOKen“. The video was done by Mirko Witzki in cooperation with Nova Event Solutions and make up arts coming from Kami Zero.
„brOKen (Edit)“ is also out as digital single: http://smarturl.it/CALIBANbrOKen
Caliban live:
15.04.17 (DE) Leipzig – Impericon Festival
21.04.17 (CH) Zuerich – Impericon Festival
22.04.17 (DE) Oberhausen – Impericon Festival
30.04.17 (DE) Munich – Impericon Festival
10.06.17 (FR) Brétigny-Sur-Orge – Download Festival Paris
15.07.17 (DE) Weil Am Rhein – Baden in Blut
21.-22.07.17 (DE) Dieburg – Traffic Jam Open Air
04.08.17 (DE) Marktredwitz – Sticky Fingers Festival
25.-16.08.17 (DE) Sulingen – Reload Festival
The following two clips were already released from „Gravity“.
„Paralyzed (Official Video)“
„Mein schwarzes Herz (Lyric Video)“