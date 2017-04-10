Florence wins Margaret River Pro

Reigning WSL Champion John John Florence (HAW) claimed victory at the second stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), the Drug Aware Margaret River Pro, after defeating Kolohe Andino (USA) in the Final.

Florence lit up Western Australia and dominated the event with near-perfect scores in almost every heat.

The reigning WSL Champion continued his form throughout the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final today in solid six-to-eight foot (2 – 2.5 metre) waves at Margaret River’s Main Break.

Florence’s success marks his first victory on the CT Australian leg and best ever start to the elite Championship season. The win pushes Florence up to first on the Jeep Leaderboard and he will sport the coveted Jeep Leader Jersey heading into Bells Beach.

„This is one of my favourite places to come to in the world,“ said Florence. „There is such an abundance of different and amazing waves. The crowd we get for the event is awesome and it’s just such a special event. Thank you to my mom and family. My mom would take me and my brothers to all of our surfing events when we were kids and was always supportive. I wish she was here to celebrate, but I know they are watching at home. My support crew here has been really great and fun to surf and just hang out with, so thank you to those guys.“

The Final saw a dramatic finish as Florence charged through Main Break with massive laybacks and powerful rail-carves. Andino fought back with a big air reverse and clean snaps for a 13.60 two-wave score. Despite Andino’s technical maneuvers, Florence kept on pace with his previous performances to earn a phenomenal 19.03 combined score to close out the day.

Semifinal 1 saw Florence take down Australian threat Jack Freestone (AUS). Despite this being Freestone’s second year on the CT, the young charger made his mark at this event with big wins over top seeds. Unfortunately, Freestone met his match in the Semifinals and was not able to hold on against eventual winner Florence. Freestone’s 3rd place finish will give him a boost up to 8th on the Jeep Leaderboard.

Florence also eliminated former event winner Michel Bourez (PYF) in the Quarterfinals.

Earlier, Jordy Smith (ZAF) was dispatched by Andino in the Quarterfinals. Smith put up a solid battle with two excellent 8-point rides, but it was not enough to overcome Andino’s incredible, near-perfect 18.77 combined score. Smith will walk away with an Equal 5th place finish and 4th ranking heading in the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.

Highlights from the Drug Aware Margaret River Pro are available at WorldSurfLeague.com.

The next stop on the 2017 WSL Championship Tour is the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach in Victoria, Australia from April 12 – April 24. The event will be broadcast LIVE via WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app and on Facebook LIVE via the WSL’s Facebook page. Also check the local listings for coverage on CBS Sports Network in the U.S., Fox Sports in Australia, ESPN in Brazil, Sky NZ in New Zealand, SFR Sports in France and Portugal and as part of the EDGEsport Network.

Drug Aware Margaret River Pro Men’s Final Results:

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 19.03

2 – Kolohe Andino (USA) 13.60

Drug Aware Margaret River Pro Men’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: John John Florence (HAW) 19.27 def. Jack Freestone (AUS) 10.57

SF 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) 15.63 def. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 15.00

Drug Aware Margaret River Pro Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Jack Freestone (AUS) 10.50 def. Owen Wright (AUS) 5.50

QF 2: John John Florence (HAW) 18.04 def. Michel Bourez (PYF) 15.77

QF 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 12.83 def. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 10.33

QF 4: Kolohe Andino (USA) 18.77 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 16.86

2017 WSL Men’s Jeep Leaderboard (After Drug Aware Margaret River Pro):

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 16,500 pts

2 – Owen Wright (AUS) 15,200 pts

3 – Kolohe Andino (USA) 12,000 pts

4 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 9,200 pts

4 – Adriano de Souza (BRA) 9,200 pts

Source: Press release World Surf League