Deez Nuts „Binge & Purgatory“ is out

„Binge & Purgatory“, the latest album from the Australia-USA connection Deez Nuts, is finally out worldwide.

The band is psyched about the release, JJ Peters (vocals): „I’ve never been this excited about any project I’ve ever been a part of. This is the album DN have always needed and wanted to write, this time we achieved it. I can’t wait to share ‘Binge & Purgatory’ with the world.“

„Binge & Purgatory“ was produced by Deez Nuts and Andrew Neufeld (Comeback Kid), engineered by Shane Frisby (The Ghost Inside, Bury Your Dead) and mixed and mastered by Pete Rutcho (Parkway Drive, The Ghost Inside).

The unique artwork was created by a group of creative individuals with Pat Fox taking care of the design and layout, James Hartley supplying the photos and Tyrrell Winston actualising the compositions.

The following vinyl colours are available of the „Binge & Purgatory“ LP+CD internationally:

Lilac: via the Century Media webshop http://smarturl.it/DeezNutsBPCMDistro

Neon orange: via CM Distro Wholesale, so only available via selected shops including the Century Media webshop http://smarturl.it/DeezNutsBPCMDistro

Neon pink: Australia only, click here for options http://smarturl.it/DNBAP

Splatter (lilac and black in clear): via Impericon in Europe http://smarturl.it/xdeeznutsx

Also, catch Deez Nuts live on the following dates:

Australian club tour

16.04.17 (AUS) Brisbane – The Brightside (18+)

20.04.17 (AUS) Perth – Last Night (18+)

22.04.17 (AUS) Sydney – AM/PM (18+)

24.04.17 (AUS) Melbourne – Plastic (18+)

Canada

30.05.17 (CDN) Montreal – Le Ritz PDB

31.05.17 (CDN) Quebec – L’Anti

European summer festivals

18.06.17 (FR) Clisson – Hellfest

22.06.17 (DE) Gräfenhainichen – With Full Force Festival

24.06.17 (NL) Ysselsteyn – Jera On Air

01.07.17 (DE) Giebelstadt – Mission Ready Festival

02.07.17 (DE) Losheim – Reality Bites Festival

05.07.17 (CZ) Hradec – Kralove Rock For People

07.07.17 (ES) Viveiro – Resurrection Festival

08.07.17 (AT) Kapfenberg – Overdrive Festival

14.07.17 (BE) Herk – De Stad Rock Herk

15.07.17 (DE) Goldenstadt – Afdreit Un Buten Festival

22.07.17 (DE) Lindau – Umsonst & Draussen

28.07.17 (DE) Essen – Nord Open Air (Afternoon Show)

28.07.17 (DE) Bausendorf Riez – Open Air (Evening Show)

