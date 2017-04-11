Deez Nuts „Binge & Purgatory“ is out
„Binge & Purgatory“, the latest album from the Australia-USA connection Deez Nuts, is finally out worldwide.
The band is psyched about the release, JJ Peters (vocals): „I’ve never been this excited about any project I’ve ever been a part of. This is the album DN have always needed and wanted to write, this time we achieved it. I can’t wait to share ‘Binge & Purgatory’ with the world.“
„Binge & Purgatory“ was produced by Deez Nuts and Andrew Neufeld (Comeback Kid), engineered by Shane Frisby (The Ghost Inside, Bury Your Dead) and mixed and mastered by Pete Rutcho (Parkway Drive, The Ghost Inside).
The unique artwork was created by a group of creative individuals with Pat Fox taking care of the design and layout, James Hartley supplying the photos and Tyrrell Winston actualising the compositions.
The following vinyl colours are available of the „Binge & Purgatory“ LP+CD internationally:
Lilac: via the Century Media webshop http://smarturl.it/DeezNutsBPCMDistro
Neon orange: via CM Distro Wholesale, so only available via selected shops including the Century Media webshop http://smarturl.it/DeezNutsBPCMDistro
Neon pink: Australia only, click here for options http://smarturl.it/DNBAP
Splatter (lilac and black in clear): via Impericon in Europe http://smarturl.it/xdeeznutsx
Also, catch Deez Nuts live on the following dates:
Australian club tour
16.04.17 (AUS) Brisbane – The Brightside (18+)
20.04.17 (AUS) Perth – Last Night (18+)
22.04.17 (AUS) Sydney – AM/PM (18+)
24.04.17 (AUS) Melbourne – Plastic (18+)
Canada
30.05.17 (CDN) Montreal – Le Ritz PDB
31.05.17 (CDN) Quebec – L’Anti
European summer festivals
18.06.17 (FR) Clisson – Hellfest
22.06.17 (DE) Gräfenhainichen – With Full Force Festival
24.06.17 (NL) Ysselsteyn – Jera On Air
01.07.17 (DE) Giebelstadt – Mission Ready Festival
02.07.17 (DE) Losheim – Reality Bites Festival
05.07.17 (CZ) Hradec – Kralove Rock For People
07.07.17 (ES) Viveiro – Resurrection Festival
08.07.17 (AT) Kapfenberg – Overdrive Festival
14.07.17 (BE) Herk – De Stad Rock Herk
15.07.17 (DE) Goldenstadt – Afdreit Un Buten Festival
22.07.17 (DE) Lindau – Umsonst & Draussen
28.07.17 (DE) Essen – Nord Open Air (Afternoon Show)
28.07.17 (DE) Bausendorf Riez – Open Air (Evening Show)