Ritual Live Music Video Series

Ritual filmed 4 new music videos live off the floor at Baltimore House in Hamilton, Ontario Canada recently and we launched the series at the Bullet Tooth YouTube channel.

Check out the songs „Ripe“, „White Blooded“, „Freak“ (Silverchair Cover), and „Pisces“ created by Southern Souls and directed by Mitch Fillion.

The debut album from Ritual is out everywhere now! NOISEY/VICE streamed the full album here and the band took control of Revolver Magazine’s Instagram for the day. The album is available on CD and Limited Edition 12″ colored vinyl with exclusive tee shirts and zip-up hoodies, flags, and more at the Bullet Tooth webstore. It’s available on CD at Best Buy, FYE, Amazon, MerchNow, Plastichead (UK), and download at iTunes, Amazon, eMusic, Google Play, Bandcamp and streaming at Spotify and YouTube.

Ritual is a band without guidelines or limitations, chalked full of raw and untainted passion; this was the band Matt Tobin (former Dead and Divine vocalist) always set out to create. „We were born from waste. We are the product of broken bands, miles traveled and mistakes made. We are Ritual“. The band has been busy playing live with Protest The Hero and Silverstein and played Riot Fest in Toronto with Weezer, Motorhead, Thrice, All Time Low and more.

Speaking on the partnership with Bullet Tooth, Tobin said, „Bullet Tooth is definitely the right home for Ritual and we’re really looking forward to the future with Josh and the rest of the team!“ Stay tuned for more updates on Ritual, as well as new music, new videos, and tour dates! Get connected below.

Ritual is:

Matt Ryan Tobin – Vocals

Matthew Rigg – Bass

Aaron Le Tual – Guitar

Tim Busa – Guitar

Dillon Forret – Drums

www.WeAreRitual.com