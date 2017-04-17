Miss May I „Lost In The Grey“

Miss May I veröffentlichen den lange erwarteten ersten Song und das Musikvideo zu „Lost In The Grey“ (vom kommenden Album „Shadows Inside“, das am 2. Juni erscheint).

„Shadows Inside“ wurde von Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, EMMURE, CROWN THE EMPIRE) und Nick Sampson (ASKING ALEXANDRIA, BORN OF OSIRIS) co-produziert. Der Mix wurde von Andrew Wade (A DAY TO REMEMBER, THE WORD ALIVE, NECK DEEP) erledigt.

Levi Benton (vocals) dazu: „Our new video for ‚Lost In The Grey‘ was by far the most extreme video we have ever done! The shoot involved an entire forest landscape set, live action volatile weather elements and rodents in mouths. We have never had a video like this before. The vibe for the song is really captured well and sets a great image not only for the song, but the record as a whole. Shadows Inside is the most honest record we have ever created and a big part of that was just having the freedom and time to put everything we had into it. This is a great first track to release to the mass as it represents the effort it takes to get out of the complacent and stale life people live. The song is about finding that hope and drive to push you to a new and better life. The lion has always represented hope and ambition and now with this video it’s physical and represented as a mask that one needs to show them there is a better life for everyone, if you push for it.“

Der Sound und die Wut Miss May I sind in den Herzen und Köpfen einer ganzen Legion Fans tief verankert. „Shadows Inside“, das neue Album der Band, ist ein Fest an Monster-Riffs und von heftigen Vocals gepeitschtes Statements, das sowohl von internen als externen Veränderungen geformt wurde. Aber keine Angst, dies ist kein Album, das eine 180° Drehung macht und voller künstlicher Emotion oder schmalziger Leere steckt. Die Band hat die Herausforderung gesucht, außerhalb ihrer Komfortzone zu arbeiten, herauszuholen, was Miss May I so vital macht und etwas abzuliefern, das total authentisch und roh ist.

Das energetische Quintett aus dem Herzen Amerikas, dem fruchtbaren Boden des Metalcores, ist ein integraler Teil der weltweiten Heavy-Community, lotet Grenzen aus, elektrisiert die Massen und zieht jede Person, der es begegnen, in seinen Bann.

Miss May I sind auf Support-Tour mit Thy Art Is Murder und Being As An Ocean.

The Heaven And Hell Tour

Thy Art Is Murder – co headline

Being As An Ocean – co headline

Miss May I

Casey

19.04.17 Germany Saarbrücken @ Garage

20.04.17 Italy Bologna @ Kindergarten Club

23.04.17 Germany Hamburg @ Markthalle

24.04.17 Germany Hannover @ Faust

25.04.17 Poland Poznań @ U Bazyla

26.04.17 Hungary Budapest @ Durer Kert

27.04.17 Germany Schweinfurt @ Stattbahnhof

IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2017

17.04.17 UK Manchester @ Impericon Festival

21.04.17 Switzerland Zürich @ Impericon Festival

22.04.17 Germany Oberhausen @ Impericon Festival

30.04.17 Germany München @ Impericon Festival (without CASEY)

Miss May I sind:

Levi Benton – Vocals

BJ Stead – Guitar

Justin Aufdemkampe – Guitar

Ryan Neff – Bass

Jerod Boys – Drums

MISS MAY I

Shadows Inside

SharpTone / Warner

VÖ: 02.06.2017

www.missmayimusic.com

www.facebook.com/missmayi