Caparica Primavera Surf Fest Results

The Caparica Primavera Surf Fest ended on a longboard note with the victories of Alice Lemoigne (FRA), and Rodrigo Sphaier (BRA), in the LQS1,000 category.

Small, clean waves graced the final day of the event waiting period and allowed competitors in the Caparica Longboard Pro to dispute their finals before the onshore wind came up.

Lemoigne has been unstoppable for the past two years, winning almost every event she entered in Europe. Despite a good effort from Justine Dupont (FRA), 25, the Reunion Island native was just above the field as she claimed yet another victory.

„I’m super happy to win again, and especially with Justine in that final the other girls surfed well too,“ Lemoigne said. „I had a great time in Caparica and will be back for sure.“

Fresh off a quarterfinal finish at the Kumul PNG World Longboard Championship, Lemoigne wasted no time to put two big scores on the board today and stayed out of reach for the remainder of the final.

Dupont won the QS1,000 division on Thursday but couldn’t unfortunately repeat the scenario on her longboard. The big wave rider who placed runner-up at the inaugural Pe’ahi Women’s Challenge was faced with very different conditions but as a past European longboard champion, remained a threat in the final.

In the men’s final Rodrigo Sphaier faced three of France’s deep longboard talent pool in the final, and put on a great fight to finally claim the heat’s highest single score of 8.83 for the win.

One of the best longboarders on the planet, Rodrigo came close to the coveted World Title, finishing third in 2015 and 2016 at the Jeep World Longboard Championships in China. His presence in Caparica elevated the level of performances even further and pushed all the competitors to give their absolute best in the water.

Coming second today was Antoine Delpero (FRA), 31, just a mere .53 behind the Brazilian. A multiple European champion as well, Antoine and his brother Edouard (placing third) gave Sphaier a run for his money with excellent scores as well.

With his runner-up result today, Delpero will lead the European Longboard title race going into the next stop in Gaia, Portugal in June. Lemoigne takes once again the pole position as well, for a potential fourth regional crown later this year.

The Caparica Primavera Surf Fest is scheduled from April 10-15, 2017 at Praia do Paraiso, Costa da Caparica – Portugal.

The Caparica Primavera Surf Fest is presented by Camara Municipal de Almada, with media partners: Sic, Megahits, Fuel, Blitz, Beachcam, Surf Portugal, SurfTotal, Go stv and Sapo, official forecast partner: MagicSeaWeed.

CAPARICA LONGBOARD PRO MEN’S FINAL RESULTS:

1 – Rodrigo Sphaier (BRA) 16.53

2 – Antoine Delpero (FRA) 16.00

3 – Edouard Delpero (FRA) 15.84

4 – Emilien Fleury (FRA) 14.50

CAPARICA LONGBOARD PRO WOMEN’S FINAL RESULTS:

1 – Alice Lemoigne (REU) 15.54

2 – Justine Dupont (FRA) 13.80

3 – Kathleen Barrigao (PRT) 11.87

4 – Emily Currie (GBR) 11.03

For all results, photos, video highlights and press releases, log on to worldsurfleague.com.

Source: Press release WSL