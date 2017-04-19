Arch Enemy „As The Stages Burn“

The latest live DVD/Blu-ray release, „As The Stages Burn!“, from Arch Enemy has conquered the German album charts by entering at position #9.

It is repeating the success of the band’s much celebrated last studio album, „War Eternal“, which scored the same position back in 2014 marking Arch Enemy’s highest chart entry in Germany to date.

„As The Stages Burn!“ also reached position #2 of the Australian DVD charts!

Mastermind Michael Amott comments: „Top ten album in the German charts with a LIVE album? We’ll take it! A huge thank you to all the amazing fans that pre-ordered or went out and picked up ‚As The Stages Burn!‘ in the first week of release! Feeling this fan support is extremely motivating as we continue working on our new studio album!“

„As The Stages Burn!“, which features the band’s largest and most impressive stage production to date filmed at Wacken 2016, is available as Ltd. Deluxe CD+DVD+Blu-Ray Box Set, Special Edition CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 2 LP+DVD and as digital album.

The DVD/Blu-Ray also contains Behind The Scenes footage from Wacken, as well as excerpts from the „Tokyo Sacrifice“ live DVD, all „War Eternal“ music videos and a new, previously unreleased video clip for „Time Is Black“ as bonus material! The Deluxe Box Set comes with an Artbook incl. CD, DVD and Blu-Ray, pop-up art, lanyard and „As The Stages Burn!“ laminate.

ARCH ENEMY live

06.07.2017 Ballenstedt (Germany) – Rock Harz Festival

08.07.2017 Viveiro (Spain) – Resurrection Fest

12.07.2017 Dunaújváros (Hungary) – Rockmaraton Festival

14.07.2017 Gävle (Sweden) – Gefle Metal Festival

04.08.2017 Snina (Slovakia) – Rock Pod Kamenom Festival

05.08.2017 Ostrava (Czech Republic) – Ostrava v Plamenech

10.08.2017 Villena (Spain) – Leyendas Del Rock

11.08.2017 Vagos (Portugal) – Vagos Metal Fest

12.08.2017 Leeuwarden (Netherlands) – Into The Grave

13.08.2017 Derby (UK) – Bloodstock Open Air

Click the link below to direct you to selected stores and download/streaming platforms: http://smarturl.it/ArchEnemyATSB

www.archenemy.net

www.facebook.com/archenemyofficial