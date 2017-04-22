Terror streaming new EP

Southern California’s veteran hardcore slayers Terror, are premiering their new EP called „The Walls Will Fall“.

The EP officially comes out on April 28th, via Pure Noise Records. Pre-order available here.

Guitarist Jordan Posner says about the new record „Coming at you 04/28/2017, is our brand new EP , „The Walls Will Fall“. 4 brand new songs and 1 cover! Go pick it up and dance your ass off! It’s that simple folks! DANCE HARD OR DIE!!!“

To promote the new release, Terror will blast Europe in the summer. Tour dates below!

Since forming in 2002, Terror has become one of the most notorious and successful acts in hardcore. Over the years the band has released 6 classic albums, their latest being The 25th Hour, which was released by Victory Records in 2015. Their signature hardcore sound has attracted a legion of diehard fans around the world. Anyone who’s witnessed the sheer power of Terror live and has lived to speak about it can attest to the band’s authenticity and intensity.

2017 marks the beginning of a new chapter for Terror with a new label behind them and a savage new EP.

www.facebook.com/terrorhardcore