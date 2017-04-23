Riot Fest 2017 announces first wave of bands! Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, and the reunion of pioneering punk band Jawbreaker headline Riot Fest 2017.

New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Mike D (DJ set) are also among the 70+ artists revealed in the First Wave announcement.

Organizers behind Chicago’s Riot Fest (September 15-17 at Douglas Park) unveiled over 70 artists in their First Wave lineup announcement with headlining performances by genre-breaking artist Nine Inch Nails, desert rock ruffians Queens of the Stone Age, and the exclusive reunion of seminal punk rock band Jawbreaker.

Other special inclusions on the lineup include 80s post-punk pioneers New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, the inimitable M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, a DJ set from Beastie Boys’ Mike D, an exclusive 40th Anniversary set by punk hardcore legends Bad Brains and special appearances by Chicago brethren Ministry and Vic Mensa.

RIOT FEST 2017’S FIRST WAVE OF ARTISTS:

Nine Inch Nails (Friday), Queens of the Stone Age (Saturday), Jawbreaker (Sunday), New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Mike D (DJ Set), A Day To Remember, Gogol Bordello, Taking Back Sunday, Vic Mensa, Dirty Heads, TV on the Radio, Ministry, Dinosaur Jr., New Found Glory, Death From Above 1979, Bad Brains, FIDLAR, Action Bronson, Good Charlotte, Pennywise, Built to Spill, X, Peaches, The Lawrence Arms, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Orwells, Bayside, Say Anything, Mayday Parade, Streetlight Manifesto, Dead Cross, Minus the Bear, The Menzingers, LIARS, GWAR, Buzzcocks, GBH, Real Friends, Hot Water Music, Shabazz Palaces, Andrew W.K., Fishbone, The Story So Far, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Beach Slang, The Cribs, that dog., Knuckle Puck, Chon, Slaves, The Hotelier, The Flatliners, Dessa, Saul Williams, Nothing More, Alice Bag, Tobacco, Sleep On It, Downtown Boys, Engine 88, The Smith Street Band, The Regrettes, HDBeenDope, Gazebos, Kitten Forever and featuring Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue, plus 25+ more artists to be announced!

In addition to the remaining 25+ bands that will be announced in May, organizers will be revealing select artists who will be performing their seminal album for the festival. Riot Fest will also once again feature a full-scale carnival with rides, games of chance, and of course, the Hellzapoppin’ Sideshow Revue freak show, which will see a much extended footprint from prior years. And to satisfy the refined palates of Riot patrons, there will be over 40 unique and diverse food vendors from which to choose.

