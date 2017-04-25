Obey The Brave „Mad Season“

On June 2, Canadian five-piece Obey The Brave will release their third full-length „Mad Season“.

It also marks the premiere of Obey The Brave’s new single „On Our Own.“ Delivering massive power chords and uncompromising emotion, „On Our Own“ exemplifies the heart of „Mad Season“: anthems of empowerment born of adversity.

With its raw passion and furious determination, the album affirms Obey The Brave as a major heavyweight in the metalcore genre. Pre-orders for „Mad Season“ are available at: http://found.ee/otb_store

The follow-up to 2014’s Salvation, „Mad Season“ came to life during an especially tumultuous period for Obey The Brave (vocalist Alex Erian, guitarists John Campbell and Terrence McAuley, bassist Cory Wilson, and drummer Stevie Morotti). But after a lineup change and a series of false starts in the studio, the band emerged with their most ambitious yet viscerally potent album so far.

Co-produced by McAuley who worked alongside engineer/mixer Dean Hadjichristou (Protest The Hero, Parkway Drive) „Mad Season“ also proves to be Obey The Brave’s most stylistically diverse work to date. In addition to featuring a collaboration with French Canadian rap group Loud Lary Ajust (on the beat-heavy „RIP“), „Mad Season“ finds Erian expanding his vocal approach and introducing a singing style inspired by old-school punk.

„There’s still a lot of screaming on the album, but it was really important for me artistically to try something different and give it my all,“ says Erian. „It’s very exciting to try to reinvent yourself.“

Obey The Brave will be playing festivals and club shows across mainland Europe in June and July. Please see the full list of dates below.

Tourdates 2017

22.06.2017 – Frankfurt, 11er

24.06.2017 – Roitzschjora, With Full Force

29.06.2017 – Saarbrücken, Garage

30.06.2017 – Stuttgart, Kellerklub

01.07.2017 – Münster, Vainstream Rockfest

02.07.2017 – Aschaffenburg, HC Summer Fest

03.07.2017 – Dornbirn (AT), Conrad Sohm

04.07.2017 – Regensburg, Airport

15.07.2017 – Goldenstedt, Afdreiht Un Buten

„Mad Season“ Tracklist:

1. On thin Ice

2. Drama

3. On Our Own

4. Mad Season

5. 97 Again

6. Les Temps Sont Durs

7. Low Key

8. Feed The Fire

9. The Distance

10. Way It Goes

11. RIP

12. This Is It

Obey The Brave formed in January 2012, with its members hailing from Montreal and Ottawa. Fueled by a strong DIY ethic, the band released its debut album Young Blood that same year, and quickly adopted a relentless touring schedule. Obey The Brave have now toured the world with many fellow metalcore standard-bearers (including The Amity Affliction, Stick To Your Guns, Emmure, Attila, Terror, Carnifex, We Came As Romans), forging meaningful relationships with each audience at show after show.

For more information on Obey the Brave:

www.obeythebrave.com

www.facebook.com/obeythebrave