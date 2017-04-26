Jordy Smith wins Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

Jordy Smith (ZAF) has won the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach after electric performances in pumping six-to-eight foot (2 – 2.5 metre) conditions at the iconic venue in the Australian State of Victoria.

Smith bested fellow Finalist Caio Ibelli (BRA) in a classic Bells Beach showdown to close out the Australian leg.

The third stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, is the longest-running professional surf event in the world. This year’s 56th iteration saw a competitive field of elite surfers throw down their best performances with Smith earning the right to ‘ring the Bell‘ for the first time in his career.

Smith secured his sixth Championship Tour win following a series of heated match-ups against Ibelli, 2017 CT Rookie Ezekiel Lau (HAW) and 2015 WSL Champion Adriano de Souza (BRA). The win marks Smith’s best result here at Bells, following his runner-up finish in 2016, and moves him up to World No. 2 on the Jeep Leaderboard.

An intense Final witnessed Smith and Ibelli blast huge scores as they put all on the line to win. Smith charged with two 9-point rides for the lead. Ibelli answered back with a near-perfect 9.63 (out of a possible 10), needing a 9.225 with ten minutes left on the clock. Smith continued to heat things up with a 9.13, raising the requirement to a 9.28. With a 17.46 two-wave score, Ibelli was not able to defeat the South African’s commanding 18.90.

Ibell’s runner-up finish is his career-best result on the elite CT. The 2016 Rookie of the Year showcased a new level to his surfing with powerful, high-risk maneuvers to take out a tough field of challengers in final series. In his first time competing at Bells last season, Ibelli eliminated John John Florence (HAW) in Round 3. In a Semifinal rematch, Ibelli took out Florence once again to earn his first Finals appearance. The young Brazilian will now launch from 19th to 7th on the rankings.

The second Semifinal saw Smith eliminate Lau from the draw after an intense clash. Lau had been on a tear all day, even eliminating 2017 World Title contender Filipe Toledo (BRA) on his way to his best-ever result on the Championship Tour. With a 13th place result on the Gold Coast and 25th at Margaret River, Lau will now climb up to 11th on the Jeep Leaderboard.

2017 CT Rookie Frederico Morais (PRT) was eliminated in the opening Quarterfinal by Ibelli. This is the rookie’s best result as a full-time CT competitor and he will move to 19th on the Jeep Leaderboard. With early exits from the first two events this season, Morais’ comeback at Bells will put him in a great position heading into Rio.

The next stop on the 2017 WSL Championship Tour is the Oi Rio Pro in Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from May 9 – 20, 2017. The event will be broadcast LIVE via WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app and on Facebook LIVE via the WSL’s Facebook page. Also check the local listings for coverage on CBS Sports Network in the U.S., Fox Sports in Australia, ESPN in Brazil, Sky NZ in New Zealand, SFR Sports in France and Portugal and as part of the EDGEsport Network.

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Final Results:

1 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 18.90

2 – Caio Ibelli (BRA) 17.46

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 17.63 def. John John Florence (HAW) 17.43

SF 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.63 def. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 15.17

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 16.00 def. Frederico Morais (PRT) 14.50

QF 2: John John Florence (HAW) 16.70 def. Mick Fanning (AUS) 15.77

QF 3: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 18.60 def. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.66

QF 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 16.77 def. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 10.53

2017 WSL Men’s Jeep Leaderboard (After Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach):

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 23,000 pts

2 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 19,200 pts

2 – Owen Wright (AUS) 19,200 pts

4 – Adriano de Souza (BRA) 14,400 pts

5 – Kolohe Andino (USA) 13,750 pts

For more information, check out WorldSurfLeague.com.

Source: Press release World Surf League