Strains release „Denial“

Belgian metalcore outfit Strains have released their long-awaited new single and music video „Denial“.

It is the first new music from the band since their debut EP „Redefine[d]“, which came out in June 2015.

The aggressively sounding five-piece was founded late 2014 and almost immediately caught the attention of heavy music lovers all over Europe and beyond with the music video for their first ever single „Infinite“. Soon after, Strains began their touring schedule which took them all across Europe and the UK, sharing the stage with the likes of Monuments, Betraying The Martyrs, Born Of Osiris, Between The Buried And Me and Monuments. New tour dates for the fall of 2017 will be announced shortly.

„Denial“ continues the story of vocalist Maarten’s emotional and physical rollercoaster while being hospitalized for months due to a severe accident, which he already wrote about in the lyrics of the „Redefine[d]“ EP. The new single deals with the mental struggle of needing to acknowledge the fragile situation you’re in before being able to move forward, giving the track a personal yet recognizable meaning.

www.facebook.com/wearestrains

www.wearestrains.bandcamp.com