In Hearts Wake „Ark“

Byron Bay’s In Hearts Wake have been changing minds and lives since 2012 and with fourth album „Ark“ they are looking to inspire like never before.

Set for release on April 26th via UNFD, „Ark“ pays homage to the past as much as it signals a bright new future for conscious heavy music with the band partnering up with Tangaroa Blue for We Are Waterborne: An In Hearts Wake Initiative to lead a series of clean-ups along of some of the most polluted waterways on the east coast of Australia.

A similar project based in the UK & Europe will be announced in due course. The band are currently on tour around the UK with While She Sleeps, with select dates at Groezrock and Impericon Festival Munich, and a full UK & European headline tour is coming later this year.

Lead single ‚Passage‘ asks the question „Who’s steering the ship?!“ as the Earth drifts towards destruction.

„Ark“ is both a dynamic breath of fresh air for the metalcore genre as a whole and a treatise on one of the world’s great impending issues. In some parts of the world, water is already more expensive than oil, a trend that is spreading. In Hearts Wake – comprising frontman Jake Taylor, guitarists Ben Nairne and Eaven Dall, bassist Kyle Erich and drummer Conor Ward – are bringing this distressing issue to the world’s attention.

In conjunction with the release of „Ark“, In Hearts Wake have joined forces with Tangaroa Blue for We Are Waterborne: An In Hearts Wake Initiative to lead a series of waterway clean-ups in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and at home in Byron Bay. Marine debris is one of the major environmental issues worldwide and In Hearts Wake are calling upon their fans to join them in these clean-ups, as well as encouraging fans to form their own clean up crews to tackle their local problem waterways. In Hearts Wake plan to take the initiative global with a series of clean-ups in the works for future overseas tours.

„Ark“ follows Skydancer (2015), Earthwalker (2014), and Divination (2012) in further cementing In Hearts Wake’s status as one of the leading lights of melodic metalcore. In 2016 they released the unique collaborative Equinox EP alongside label mates and compatriots Northlane, and have looped the planet multiple times in the name of spreading their ecological, humanitarian and urgent environmental message.

In Hearts Wake have won new friends and fans from multiple US runs including Vans Warped Tour, and stints supporting Parkway Drive and August Burns Red. They have also taken the fight to European festivals such as Download, Graspop, Groezrock, Vainstream, successfully toured South East Asia and are becoming bigger than ever at home in Australia. The band will embark on their biggest and only Australian headline tour of 2017 in July.

„Ark“ is available for preorder now here.

Tracklist:

1. Ark

2. Passage

3. Nomad

4. Frequency

5. Warcry

6. Waterborne

7. Arrow

8. Flow

9. Overthrow

10. Elemental

11. Totality

12. Now

