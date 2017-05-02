All That Remains „Madness“

This is the release of hard rock juggernaut All That Remains’ highly-anticipated eighth studio album, „Madness“.

The New England-based band will release their new opus, produced by Grammy nominated Howard Benson (Halestorm, Papa Roach, Chris Cornell) via Eleven Seven Music.

The material has already seen massive success, reaching #1 at metal radio with the first few singles and nearing Top 10 in the US Active Rock chart– which can be heard in heavy rotation on Sirius XM’s Octane and Liquid Metal. Immediately following the release of „Madness“, All That Remains will kick off their US Headlining „Madness Tour“ including select shows supporting Five Finger Death Punch, Korn and Motionless In White.

All That Remains vocalist and ex-Marine, Phil Labonte, has been outspoken on many current political and social issues and never shied away from using his voice in support of fellow veterans. The melodic, lyrically intense title track, „Madness“ showcases the range of Labonte’s vocal ability, perfectly capturing the urgency he sees in our need to be more supportive of our veterans.

Today the band has unveiled a powerful and emotional music video for the song starring Army Ranger, Benghazi veteran, and speaker – Kris ‘Tanto’ Paronto. Paronto is a former Army Ranger from 2nd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment and private security contractor who has been deployed throughout South America, Central America, the Middle East and North Africa. He also worked with the US Government’s Global Response Staff conducting low profile security in high threat environments throughout the world. Paronto was part of the CIA annex security team that responded to the terrorist attack on the US Special Mission in Benghazi, Libya, September 11th, 2012, helping to save over 20 lives while fighting off terrorists from the CIA Annex for over 13 hours.

The „Madness“ video will offer a helping hand to veterans through its support of two vital organizations – Paronto’s The 14th Hour Foundation and The Boot Campaign. Labonte couldn’t be more thrilled with the video and partnerships, sharing, „We are excited to present the video for Madness. With the help of our friend, Kris Paronto we hope to call attention to the veteran community and the effects of Post Traumatic Stress. There are places you can call if you need someone to talk to. Reach out to the community and you’ll find the shoulder you need.“

http://allthatremainsonline.com