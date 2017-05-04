Tonight Alive sign to Hopeless

Hopeless Records is thrilled to announce the signing of Tonight Alive.

Additionally, the band has signed to UNFD in Australia and New Zealand. The band has a new song and music video for „World Away.“

The 5-piece band hailing from Sydney, Australia has always been a voice of their generation, and „World Away“ is no different. On the new track, vocalist Jenna McDougall says: „’World Away’ is a continuation of our quest for self understanding and empowerment, but this time through developing a personal relationship with darkness. In a society that conditions us to suppress and shy away from confronting emotions, we wrote an invitation in World Away to shake hands with what scares us most and begin recognizing the opportunity for growth in struggle. Produced by Dave Petrovic (The Other Side, The Edge) we are sharing World Away with our fans as the introduction to the sound of the next chapter of Tonight Alive.“ The band will record their new album this summer.

Tonight Alive is composed of vocalist Jenna McDougall, lead guitarist Whakaio Taahi, rhythm guitarist Jake Hardy, bassist Cameron Adler and drummer Matt Best. A force on the global music scene, Tonight Alive have released a trio of successful albums with The Other Side (2013) and Limitless (2016) debuting on the Australian Aria Chart at #5 and #6 respectively.

On signing Tonight Alive, Hopeless Records’ EVP Business Development and A&R, Eric Tobin, says: „We are excited to have Tonight Alive join the family! We have been fans for a long time and look forward to working with them.“

Hopeless Records is one of the largest independent labels in the world and a leader in alternative rock artist development. Recently, Hopeless has developed the careers of young bands like Neck Deep, With Confidence, Trophy Eyes, Sylar, Moose Blood and many others. The label has released albums from established acts like Yellowcard, The Used, and All Time Low. Meanwhile, Hopeless continues to attract iconic established artists like Taking Back Sunday, Sum 41 and Bayside.

The label’s 501(c)(3) charity arm Sub City was established in 1999. It has raised over 2 million dollars for over 50 non-profit organizations by connecting bands and fans to causes they are passionate about. Sub City has been recognized for its efforts by the 110th U.S. Congress, the California Senate, the Los Angeles City Council, the National Association of Retail Merchandisers (NARM), Billboard Magazine, Alternative Press Magazine, the Los Angeles Times and many other publications.

UNFD’s Head of Recorded Music, Luke Logemann, says: „We’ve been big fans of Tonight Alive as people and as a band for quite some time now, so working with them is a dream come true. Their new music they’re writing is beautiful and brilliant, and we can’t wait for the world to experience it.“

UNFD is an artist-focused independent record label noted for its innovative work with a number of inspiring artists across a broad spectrum of heavy music. The label is home to major Australian heavy artists such as Northlane and In Hearts Wake, as well as overseas artists Architects, Beartooth and Crossfaith. The label is widely known as Australia’s leading heavy music brand with a focus on developing heavy music around the world.

https://tonightalive.com