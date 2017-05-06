Hawser „Tough Love“

Hailing from the southwestern region of The Netherlands, Hawser is gearing up for their sophomore full-length release.

The album, entitled „Tough Love“ is available via Farewell Records. The first single „In Harmony“ has been released along with a video on the band’s YouTube channel. The video showcases some of Rotterdam’s most iconic parts, the city Hawser considers their hometown.

„Tough Love“ takes Hawser’s blend of uncompromising groovy hardcore to the next level, infused with their authentic heavy twist. New track ‘In Harmony’ embodies just that, and showcases the band’s incontrovertible growth.

„Two new guitarists and three years of personal and plural growth reflects in Tough Love. We were teens when this band started and now we’re adults, and it resonates, lyrically and musically,“ says vocalist Stijn van’t Land.

Pre-orders for „Tough Love“ are now live via Farewell Records. The album is available on colored 12” vinyl along with various merch bundles.

Tracklist „Tough Love“

01. Tough Love (1:33)

02. In Harmony (2:45)

03. Hell-Bent (The Bottle pt. II) feat. Daan Nieboer from 18 Miles (2:18)

04. Let The Judas Rot (1:57)

05. Coup De Grace (3:18)

06. Case Closed (2:10)

07. Babylon feat. Tom Vlasveld from Deathtrap (1:27)

08. Shed The Skin (2:40)

09. Under Your Spell (2:47)

Upcoming shows:

May 12th – Bibelot, Dordrecht (NL) – Album Release Show w/ Broken Teeth, Grove Street Families & Wreckage

May 13th – JC Den Eglantier, Antwerpen (BE) – Revelation Fest w/ Broken Teeth, Fire & Ice & others

May 18th – Klaue, Braunschweig (DE) – w/ Free Money & Direct Juice

www.facebook.com/hawserhc