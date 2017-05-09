Rancid „Trouble Maker“

Rancid have announced their brand new album „Trouble Maker“, to be released on June 9th via Hellcat/Epitaph Records.

This is the ninth studio album for the punk legends and the follow-up to 2014’s critically acclaimed „…Honor Is All We Know“. „Trouble Maker“ was produced by Rancid’s longtime producer and founder of Epitaph Records, Brett Gurewitz.

„Trouble Maker“ will be available on CD, digital, and vinyl formats. The deluxe digital version will include two bonus tracks „We Arrived Right On Time“ and „Go on Rise Up“. A vinyl deluxe version of „Trouble Maker“ comes with those tracks on a bonus 7”. Pre-orders are available at http://rancidrancid.com.

Emerging from the blue-collar swamps of Berkley, California, Rancid has now been a living, breathing punk rock band for over a quarter century. Back in 1991, after the demise of their much beloved first band, Operation Ivy, founding members Tim Armstrong (vocals, guitar) and Matt Freeman (bass, vocals) decided to do the impossible, start an even better band. Thus, Rancid. Signing with Epitaph Records, the band released their first album „Rancid“ in 1993. Shortly thereafter, Lars Frederiksen (vocals, guitar) joined the band, because, well, are you going to tell him he can’t? The result, in 1994, was „Let’s Go“.

In 1995, Rancid released the classic platinum selling …And Out Come The Wolves. You still remember when you first heard it. They followed with the even more ambitious „Life Won’t Wait“ in 1998, and in 2000, Rancid released another album entitled „Rancid“, just to see if anyone was paying attention. After Indestructible in 2003, Branden Steineckert (drums) joined to solidify Rancid’s current line-up. They subsequently released the albums „Let The Dominos Fall“ (2009) and „Honor Is All We Know“ (2014).

Through it all, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. Rancid gives their listeners a community where everyone can belong. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend an inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

Rancid will tour this summer with Green Day and perform at select European summer festivals. See for the list of dates below.

Rancid „Trouble Maker“ tracklist:

01. Track Fast

02. Ghost of a Chance

03. Telegraph Avenue

04. An Intimate Close Up Of A Street Punk Trouble Maker

05. Where I’m Going

06. Buddy

07. Farewell Lola Blue

08. All American Neighborhood

09. Bovver Rock and Roll

10. Make it Out Alive

11. Molly Make Up Your Mind

12. I Got Them Blues Again

13. Beauty of the Pool Hall

14. Say Goodbye to Our Heroes

15. I Kept a Promise

16. Cold Cold Blood

17. This is Not the End

18. We Arrived On Time (bonus)

19. Go On Rise Up (bonus)

Tour Dates with Green Day and European Summer Festivals:

6/4/17 Holland, Pinkpop

6/6/17 Slovenia, Ljubljana, Arena Stožice

6/9/17 Switzerland, Greenfield Festival

6/11/17 France, Paris, Download Festival

6/12/17 Luxembourg, Rockhal

6/14/17 Italy, Lucca, Piazza Napoleone

6/15/17 Italy, I Days, Monza Park

6/16/17 France, Clisson, Hellfest

6/17/17 Austria, Novarock Festival

6/18/17 Hungary, Budapest, Sportarena

6/21/17 Sweden, Gothenburg, Scandinavium

6/23/17 Germany, Hurricane Festival

6/24/17 Germany, Southside Festival

6/28/17 UK, Belfast, Ormeau Park

6/29/17 Ireland, Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

7/1/17 UK, London, Hyde Park

7/3/17 UK, Sheffield Arena

7/4/17 UK, Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

7/7/17 Spain, Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

7/8/17 Spain, Resurrection Festival

