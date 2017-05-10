I-Octane „Long Division“

Dancehall and Reggae star I-Octane recently released the sexy single „Long Division“ featuring fellow dancehall star Spice.

Produced by Good Good Production, the breakthrough track is the second released single from I-Octane forthcoming 2017 album.

The sensuous and provocative single has delivered an equally steamy video which will be released in the upcoming weeks. Directed by Bling Blang Production, „Long Division“ was filmed on location at the Ward Theater, downtown in Kingston, Jamaica and pairs both stars in a seductive setting.

„The single Long Division is a sexual song about 2 persons who have chemistry and want to explore each other. Both have mutual interest for each other but at the same time trying to figure out each other on a sexual level.“ explained I-Octane’s manager, Ray Alexander.

„Long Division“ video will premiere mid May, while the single is available on all major online digital stores.

Busy putting the finishing touches on the upcoming album, and a recent thrilling performance in Antigua, I-Octane is slated to perform on May 28th in Miami at the 2017 Best of The Best Concert, one of the largest International Music Festivals in North America today.

„Blessed with a striking voice that combines Bob Marley’s broken tone, Buju’s rock stone grain and the vulnerable yearning of Jah Cure, he dwells at all points on the singer-to-deejay spectrum. “ – Angus Taylor/Reggaeville

„He is a strong songwriter with a great deejay style and a good singing voice.“ -David Katz/BBC

„the sing-jay’s chief contribution to dancehall reggae is his persuasive socially conscious voice denouncing violence and the lack of opportunities facing the island’s poor.“ – Patricia Meschino/Billboard

www.facebook.com/ioctanelive