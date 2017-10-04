A Day To Remember „We Got This“

Jahrelanges Touren und Konzertespielen hat A Day To Remember nicht nur in der ganzen Welt herumgebracht, sondern der Band auch ganz besonders den Ruf einer höchstbeeindruckenden Live-Band eingehandelt, von welchem man sich auch in diesem Jahr nicht zuletzt im Zuge ihrer Shows als „Support“ für Blink-182 überzeugen lassen konnte, sondern ebenso auf diversen Festivals wie dem Vainstream Rockfest.

Unzähliges Bildmaterial ist dabei zusammengekommen, welches die Truppe nun in ihrem neuen Video zu „We Got This“ veröffentlich hat!

ADTR: „Our new music video for ’We Got This’ is dedicated to the magic of live music. With footage from our time on the road dating back to 2009, the video celebrates all of the ADTR fans around the world who always come out to see us live and the traditions we’ve implemented into our live shows that help make them what they are. Maybe you’ll see yourself in the video and then hopefully we’ll see you again soon at another show.“

„We Got This“ ist Teil ihres aktuellen Albums „Bad Vibrations“, welches am 2. September 2016 über dem bandeigenen Label ADTR Records und Epitaph Records erschienen ist.

