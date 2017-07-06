The new All But One „Persistence“ video is here!

Introducing the highly energetic new music video for „Persistence“, All But One’s latest single taken from their debut album ‚Square One‘.

Set in the world famous Instant ruin bar in Budapest, the fast-paced, non-stop party transitions from day to night through a porthole in the club leading to the breath-taking Rudabánya Lake.

In support of the release of their debut album in April 2017, pop-metal newcomers All But One will be hitting the road for their first European tour in September.

All But One „Persistence“

With members of Alestorm, Heaven Shall Burn and When Our Time Comes, All But One have a brand new message to deliver. Their powerhouse debut album tastefully fuses the worlds of Pop and Metal music, combining accomplished melody with masterful guitar and fearsome breakdowns.

All But One are a product of professionalism, uncompromising passion and an unstoppable hunger to succeed. For fans of Hands Like Houses, Issues, I The Mighty, In Flames, Memphis May Fire.

www.facebook.com/allbutonemusic