August Burns Red „The Frost“ Video

„The Frost“ is a new song from August Burns Red and is taken from the new album ‚Phantom Anthem‘ coming October 6th!

The video is produced by Bret Kalmbach and directed by Samuel Halleen & Dan Fusselman.

LYRICS:

„The cold comes with a sting, a sting across my hands, cracking and breaking like the weight upon my chest. It took me years to figure out it’s what I needed to survive. My resolve will be revived. I discovered the cure for my misery by spending time with the unforgiving, something so much more graceful than anything living. Alone with the wind is where I hide, as I find my place among the stars. This moment makes me feel alive. It’s what I need to survive. Time stands still as my thoughts stop swimming. My muscles may ache, my tendons may break, but tearing myself down to nothing has allowed me to become something more than this. Something greater… This is where I may seem lost, but I promise you I’m more awake than ever. I’m facing up towards the never ending expanse, and finding my place among the stars. Alone with the wind is where I hide, as I find my place among the stars. This moment makes me feel alive. It’s what I need to survive. Open soul, open mind. I’m finally focused on what’s inside. I’ve gained a new perspective.“

Stay connected:

