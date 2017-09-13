Bearings premiere new song

Canadian pop-punk quintet Bearings who recently joined „Pure Noise Records“ have premiered new song „Petrichor“ via Punktastic.

„Petrichor“ is taken from their label debut a new EP called Nothing Here Is Permanent, which will is released now.

„Petrichor is about all the Nostalgia that comes rushing in when you hear or smell something that reminds you of an earlier, simpler time in life. It’s a strange feeling, because you can never get that back, but every once in a while you get a quick reminder of what those times felt like.“ – Doug Cousins (vocals)

Bearings was formed in 2014 by a group of college friends in a music industry program. Now, with their first two releases Higher Ground and Home Is… under their belt, the group are ready to come out swinging with their forthcoming EP Nothing Here Is Permanent.

https://bearingsband.bandcamp.com

www.facebook.com/bearingsisaband