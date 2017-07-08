Burn release „Do Or Die“

„Do or Die“ is the highly anticipated new album from Burn (set for release on September 8th via Deathwish).

Engineered by Kurt Ballou (Converge) at God City Studios and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Slayer, Public Enemy, Sonic Youth), this 10-song album is a melding of infectious melody, hook-laden groove, and raw hardcore emotion.

It is an invigorating modernization and continuation down the path these visionaries forged alone two decades ago.

Led by vocalist Chaka Malik and guitarist Gavin Van Vlack, Burn are responsible for pushing the boundaries of hardcore since their inception in 1990. Appealing to different generations of heavy music listeners in their own unique way, they reactivated in 2015 playing festivals in the U.S. and Europe. Burn later supported Bane on their farewell tour, as well as Deftones for a number of U.S. shows. After an EP release on the Bridge Nine label, the lineup was rounded out by the incredible rhythm section of Tyler Krupsky on bass and Abbas Muhammad on drums.

Tracklist „Do Or Die“

1. Fate

2. Ill Together

3. Flame

4. Beauty

5. Dead Identity

6. Do or Die

7. Last Great Sea

8. New Morality

9. Unf*ck Yourself

10. Climb Out

*top photo by JC Photo & Media

www.burnnyhc.com