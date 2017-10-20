Burton Step On™ System

Burton is proud to announce that snowboarding’s next evolution, the Step On™ boot-to-binding connection system is available starting today for pre-order before it hits stores on November 2th.

By far the quickest and most intuitive snowboarding boot-to-binding interface ever created, Step On™ offers unprecedented convenience and performance for men and women in an incredibly simple and secure system.

„Over five years ago, I challenged our hardgoods team to evolve the way snowboarders get in and out of bindings,“ said Jake Burton, Founder & Chairman of Burton Snowboards. „Personally, I was sick of sitting down to strap in and knew we needed more convenience, which is one area where skiing has been ahead of us. I had very high expectations and didn’t want to compromise at all on performance or the ride feel. After hundreds of prototypes and thousands of hours of testing, Step On™ has exceeded everything I thought it would be. The convenience, comfort and feel is next level. Step On™ is the only thing I rode last season, and you won’t see me sitting down to strap in again.“

The five-year design, development and R&D process was led by the in-house teams at Burton, and here’s how it works. Using similar technology to Burton’s industry-leading strap buckles, Step On™ locks the boot into the binding without the need for straps.

Three connection points (two by the toe and one at the heel) deliver unmatched security and board control by locking the boot to the binding. Other stand-out features include dual zone BOA®, the world’s fastest and most adjustable closure system, on the Step On™ boots. And, the Step On™ bindings are universally compatible with all current snowboard mounting systems including 4×4, 3D and The Channel.

The Step On™ men and women’s bindings retail for €260. Riders can choose between the men’s Ruler Step On™ boots (€340) and men’s Photon Step On™ boots (€410), or the women’s Limelight Step On™ boots (€340) and women’s Felix Step On™ boots (€390).

To pre-order Step On™, head to www.burton.com/at/en/StepOn. And check out the full list of Step On™ test centers at select retailers that will offer complimentary demos this upcoming winter.

Source: Press release Burton Europe