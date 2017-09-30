Burton Store Zurich

Burton Snowboards is excited to announce that a new Flagship Store just opened its doors in the heart of Zurich.

Located at Marktgasse 3-5, it will carry different assortments of Burton’s year-round product offerings, including snowboards, boots, bindings, outerwear, apparel, accessories, and bags for men, women and kids.

„There are not many better places in Europe to open a Burton Store than in Zurich. Positioned at the foot of the mountains, it will allow us to strengthen our presence in the city and connect with the successful snowboard activities and activations we already have in the surrounding Swiss resorts“, says Franck Waterlot, VP Sales & Marketing of Burton Europe.

The new Zurich store is the first Burton Store in the world to incorporate a wholesale showroom space in the footprint. Next to serving as a retail space, this hybrid concept will allow to show future product lines to Swiss wholesale partners and demonstrate how to bring brand and product to life. Lastly, it will offer consumers a sneak peek about the future lines from time to time.

Previously occupied by the legendary Bianchi fish market, starting in 1881, the unique design of the store pays tribute to the heritage of the space. Painted stripes, badge art and gold trims are mixed with Burton’s history of fish-related artwork, such as board graphics, to retain the original charm of the old delicatessen shop.

With the one in Zurich, Burton has a total of nine Flagship Stores worldwide, including a store at the company’s Headquarters in Burlington, Vermont; two in the Bay Area, San Francisco. A store at the European Headquarters in Innsbruck, Austria; a location in New York City’s SoHo district; a Melrose Avenue store in Los Angeles, CA; a store in Chicago, IL; and a location in the Harajuku district of Tokyo, Japan.

Source: Press release Burton Snowboards